mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Is K-Beauty Skin-Brightening Ingredient Niacinamide Actually Good For You?

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Julia Kaptelova

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

It's hard not to love K-beauty. With whimsical products (panda sheet masks, anyone?), brightly colored packaging, unconventional and rare ingredients like pearl, snail mucus, and gold—let's not overlook the accessibility of single-serve products and lower price points—it's no wonder Korean beauty has struck a chord with the masses.

If you're looking to try K-beauty, find a green product that contains skin-brightening ingredient niacinamide—it sounds like a chemical, but it's simply a topical (and ingestible) B3 vitamin.

According to the EWG (Environmental Working Group), the leading resource that allows consumers to check cosmetics ingredients for toxicity, Niacinamide scores a "one." This is the best score it can get. A "one" indicates that it's not likely to cause cancer, disrupt your endocrine system, or instigate an allergic reaction. Niacinamide is also allowed in European cosmetics, which is a hearty stamp of approval because the beauty industry is regulated.

"Niacinamide is a very popular ingredient in many Korean skin-care products because of the multi-benefits it provides," said Alicia Yoon, licensed esthetician and founder of K-beauty mecca Peach & Lily. "It helps brighten skin and even skin tone, it helps to refine skin texture, and also has anti-inflammatory benefits. With a big focus on environmental pollutants also harming our skin, niacinamide has become even more popular for the way it can help fight the effects of pollutants on skin."

Are there any downsides to using niacinamide?

One thing to note: There have been concerns about whether it's safe to use ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C) and niacinamide together. But rest assured, derms think it's not only OK but beneficial.

"Niacinamide and ascorbic acid on their own are great skin-care ingredients," said Dendy Engelman, M.D., Director, Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Centers of New York. "Ascorbic acid is not only a good water-soluble antioxidant but may also increase production of collagen in the skin, which can help mitigate some of the damaging effects caused by UV exposure. Niacinamide is a good anti-inflammatory, which makes it useful for treating inflammatory conditions like acne and has been shown to increase naturally occurring moisturizers in the skin."

Plus, niacinamide will banish your sunspots. "They're both very effective at reducing hyperpigmentation of the skin—it’s easy to see why people would want to use the two of them together."

There are some green beauty pioneers who are including this brightening ingredient in their skin-care lines. We recommend Marie Veronique's Soothing B3 Serum, NUGG anti-aging face mask, and Pai Copiaba and Zinc Perfect Balance Blemish Serum.

Shine bright, you beautiful green diamonds.

Want to maximize your skin's glow? Eat these nutritionist-approved foods. Plus, a hormone doctor shares what nutrients she recommends to her patients who want to improve their skin.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/korean-beauty-niacinamide-green-beauty

Your article and new folder have been saved!