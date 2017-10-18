My Hormonal Breakouts Are History — Thanks To Evening Primrose Oil

I was intrigued by EPO, and it checked all of my boxes: nonsynthetic, herbal, no apparent side effects or contradictions to my supplements or medications, and I’d be attacking the root of the problem—hormone imbalance. I gave it a go and added the recommended dose of evening primrose oil to my supplement roster. In four days or so, the cysts had noticeable improved. I thought it might have been a coincidence, but over the next couple of weeks of taking EPO daily, my skin had its own Cinderella story. The cysts were a problem of yesteryear, and my skin had adopted a glow and suppleness that I thought I had left behind in my college years. About three months into my love affair with EPO, I ran out of the supplement and went on living my life, blissfully unaware. Like clockwork, after one week sans EPO a new cyst began to form. Not only that, I noticed that I seemed to feel more irritable than normal. Curious as to how evening primrose oil could have such an effect, I investigated the mechanism behind the oil.