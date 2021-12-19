Literally The Only Guide To Brighter Skin You'll Ever Need (Trust Us)

Show us a person who doesn’t want a healthy, glowing complexion and we’ll be shocked! Glowing skin can give the appearance that you’re “lit from within.” And in many cases, a glowing complexion means that you can skip the foundation step in your makeup routine. But bright, healthy skin doesn’t just happen by simply wishing it into existence.

Skin brightening shouldn’t be confused with whitening or lightening your skin—which can expose you to harsh chemicals and can also do a number on self-esteem by giving the impression that only fair skin is acceptable or beautiful. In contrast, everyone can benefit from working to achieve a glowing complexion—regardless of your skin tone, age, or gender. Skin brightening focuses on banishing dullness, reducing hyperpigmentation, and removing dry flaky skin which can make you look tired, with uneven tone. Thankfully, brightening your skin doesn’t have to involve questionable ingredients or practices.