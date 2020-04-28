Azelaic acid is an acid that naturally comes from wheat, barely, and rye. It can also come from Malassezia furfur—a yeast that’s naturally found on the skin—or created in a lab for use in skincare products (aka a safe synthetic). It’s a dicarboxylic acid, which means it’s in different class than AHAs or BHAs.

You can get azelaic acid as a prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) treatment. Prescription medication has a concentration of 15 or 20%, while OTC versions usually have 10% or less. (In fact, prescription strength azelaic acid is one of the most common treatments from derms for mild to moderate rosacea.) The latter can be difficult to find, though. As a lesser known skincare ingredient, azelaic acid is only starting to gain popularity in the beauty space.