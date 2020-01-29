10 Science-Backed Supplements To Take If You Have Dry Skin
Hydrated, healthy-looking skin is the goal, and it can be annoying and even uncomfortable when yours falls short. Sure, adding heavier creams and moisturizers can be helpful, but skin care ultimately begins from the inside.
"Your skin reflects your overall health, vitality, and nutritional status; skin wraps our body, for better or worse," says California dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology. "Our skin is our body's biggest organ and, to have truly healthy skin, you need to have a healthy body." You can support healthy moisture levels internally with the right kind of supplements.* Evidence for some supplements is largely anecdotal, but there is also evidence that suggests these are promising*:
1. Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid is naturally made by your body, and it is most often found in your skin, eyes, and connective tissues. Hyaluronic acid works by drawing in water to keep your bodily tissues moist, explains Jamie Alan, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University. Hyaluronic acid levels in your body typically decrease with age, Alan says, which is why supplements may help.*
There's not a ton of data on this, but one 2017 study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for 12 weeks had helped maintain healthy aging skin compared with those who took a placebo.*
2. Vitamin E
Vitamin E is a group of fat-soluble compounds that work to repair damaged cells, including skin cells. "Vitamin E deficiency has been associated with skin dryness," says Bailey. Like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E works to retain moisture, Alan says. "It also works as an antioxidant, which scavenges free radicals that can damage cell membranes," she adds. Per Bailey: "Vitamin E also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and may soothe skin redness and irritation."
One study found that the vitamin helped revitalize skin in people with eczema, an itchy inflammation of the skin.*
3. Astaxanthin
This is an antioxidant and reddish pigment. It's found naturally in seafood and "functions much like vitamin E," Alan says. There's some evidence to suggest astaxanthin can help with dry skin.* One 16-week study followed 65 healthy women who were given either 6-milligram or 12-milligram supplements of astaxanthin or a placebo. At the end of the study, the researchers discovered that women who took the placebo had more visible wrinkles and drier skin than those who took astaxanthin.* As a result, the researchers concluded that regular doses of astaxanthin might help combat skin damage and dryness from environmental factors.*
4. Fish oil
Fish oil is the fat and oil that's extracted from the tissues of oily fish and put into supplement form. "Fish oil contains omega fatty acids, which provide the building blocks to produce healthy cell membranes," says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.* Fish oil contains "many beneficial fatty acids" that can help the skin retain moisture, Alan says.* Evidence suggests it can help with dry skin. One study found that rats who were given fish oil had supported skin hydration especially after taking the supplements for 60 days.*
5. Probiotics
Probiotics can help combat dry skin through more of an indirect effect, Zeichner says.* Your body contains microorganisms that live on your skin and in your gut, which is known as the skin microbiome and gut microbiome, respectively, he explains. "These organisms live synergistically with your body," he says. "Disruption of the microbiome can promote inflammation, both in the skin and in the gut." Constant inflammation can lead to premature aging of your skin, including dryness, Zeichner says. "Probiotics can help normalize the future microbiome, calm inflammation, support the gut barrier, and subsequently lower skin inflammation as well," he says.*
6. Vitamin D
Your body naturally makes vitamin D when you're exposed to UV light, but some people end up becoming vitamin D deficient, Zeichner says. And that can lead to dry, flaky skin, Alan says. If you're found to be deficient, your doctor may recommend using vitamin-D-fortified foods such as milk first. But, if that doesn't help, Zeichner says, "vitamin D supplements have been shown to be useful."* Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, so Zeicher recommends taking it with a meal that contains fat (it enhances absorption).
7. Vitamin C
This vitamin is usually touted for its immune-boosting effects, but it can also help combat skin dryness, Bailey says. Research has shown that vitamin C can enhance the production of your skin's natural fats and strengthen cells in the outer layer of your skin, called the stratum corneum.* "The health and structure of the stratum corneum is critical to fend off skin dryness," Bailey says.
8. Collagen
"Collagen is the main structural component of the skin," Zeichner says. But with age and environmental exposures like UV light, collagen becomes weak and rigid, he says. Collagen supplementation may help, Zeichner says, but only if you choose the right type. "Since it is a large molecule, supplementation of collagen typically is not effective because collagen is broken down by your G.I. tract," he says. "However, the latest generation of collagen supplements actually contain hydrolyzed collagen or predigested collagen fragments, aka collagen peptides. There is data showing that these are absorbed and circulate to the skin."*
9. Linoleic acid
Linoleic acid is an essential fatty acid, also known as omega-6. Along with linolenic acid and oleic acid, it's "essential for skin synthesis" of important natural fats that help make up your skin's natural barrier, Bailey says. "These fatty acids cannot be produced in the human body and must be consumed in the diet," she says. Higher linoleic acid intake, in particular, has been shown to help reduce skin dryness, Bailey points out.*
10. Zinc
Zinc is a mineral that's necessary for your body to be healthy. "Zinc has been demonstrated to be anti-inflammatory," Zeicher says.* The effect on dry skin is indirect, though. Zinc can help lower inflammation in the body, which can then have an effect on skin dryness and redness, Alan says.*
The bottom line:
Skin care isn't just about topicals—what you put inside your body matters, too. If you're struggling with dry skin, talk to your doctor about whether trying out a supplement might help. It could make a huge difference when combined with the right topicals. "While applying topical products can help repair and strengthen the skin from the outside in, ultimately your skin can only function optimally if it has the proper building blocks from the inside out," Zeichner says.*
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.