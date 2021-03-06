For much of my young twenties, the same thing has happened to me every day around 3 p.m.: I’d glance in the mirror, and my T-Zone was oil-slick and shiny. If I’m honest with you, I was far more concerned about the sprinkled breakouts on my chin and jawline, but the glare-inducing forehead and nose weren’t exactly confidence-inspiring. As I got older, and my skin got drier and drier, my oil- and acne- prone skin transformed into more of a combination complexion (with hints of sensitivities—lucky me). Often, I feel at a loss for where to turn for hydrators that keep my oil in check and the dry patches dewy.

"Combination skin is part oily, part dry," says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. "Typically, it's oily in the T-zone and drier on the cheeks." This one-two punch of terrains makes for a complicated choice of moisturizer. Ideally, you want something that will control the oil in the overproduced areas, hydrate flaky areas, and balance skin all over.

Well, we did the work for you. Here, the best organic, natural, and clean options.