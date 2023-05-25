If I was stranded on a desert island and I could only bring one skin care product, it would be sunscreen without a doubt—and I think that should be your pick, too.

While the short term benefit of avoiding an uncomfortable burn should be reason enough to prioritize SPF, there’s plenty of other reasons to keep it on hand, from preventing skin cancer, to easing fine lines and wrinkles, to harnessing an even complexion, and the list goes on.

Anyone who says they don’t like the feeling of sunscreen probably hasn’t tried the modern formulas of today. To come, a carefully curated list of the very best moisturizers with SPF, and how to pick one you’ll actually love.