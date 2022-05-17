The 12 Best Clean & Natural Skin Tints Of 2022
If you’re drawn to the “no-makeup look,” then you know it all starts with healthy skin. Of course, we always love to reiterate that healthy skin starts with what you put in your body, a smart skin care routine, and holistic lifestyle habits. But even if you’re top-notch with your skin care habits, you may need an assist from a coverup if you’re looking for that clean canvas. Because, hello we’re human, and probably not completely free of blemishes or fine lines.
So yes, even “no-makeup makeup” calls for a few makeup products. But what makes this look different is that all of the classic steps work to enhance your natural look, not cover anything up. So where do you start? A light coverage, radiant base such as a tinted moisturizer, light-coverage foundation, or (similarly) a skin tint—a perfect mid-point between the two.
Advertisement
mbg's picks for the best skin tints of 2022
What is a skin tint?
If you haven’t heard of the term skin tint before, celebrity makeup artist and clean beauty enthusiast, Katey Denno explains best: “Skin tints typically refer to a category of products similar to tinted moisturizer, but even more sheer. They may have added skincare benefits in them (like a BB or CC cream) or they may be just a basic moisturizer with a very light amount of skin tone matching pigment.”
Just as you would with foundation, check to make sure your skin tint has a finish you'll love. Because skin tints are so lightweight, the result tends to be on the dewy side (which enhances the no-makeup makeup look). If you do want to control oil and shine, follow up with a powder to get a more matte finish.
How we picked:
We chose formulas that put the health of your skin first. We then looked to brands that utilize sustainably sourced ingredients for our top picks.
We prioritized finding products that work well with complexions of all kinds. Brands that offer a wide shade range and diverse array of undertones are featured in this selection.
We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. When this wasn't possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences.
We made it a priority to feature products that pack in skin-loving ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and plant-based hydrators to ensure you're getting the most out of your makeup.
mbg's picks for the best skin tints of 2022
Best with skin care: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Pro:
- Doubles as skin care
Con:
- May be more pigmented than other skin tints
Denno’s go-to skin tint, this power product combines skin care, makeup, and SPF in one. The dewy finish comes from the trio of powerful hydrators including plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. The SPF comes from non-nano zinc oxide which works to protect the skin from UV, blue light, and pollution. Although it offers light coverage, the formula's thick consistency is similar to a full-coverage foundation. That being said, pair it with a concealer and you’ve got a complete light-coverage daytime base.
Best with SPF: Daily Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Pro:
- SPF
Con:
- Doesn’t stay put like a foundation
If you’re on TikTok, you know that EltaMD’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite. Those who swear by their SPF find it to have little to no white cast and go on smooth, without feeling like a greasy sunscreen. And yes—the same is true about this tinted version. If you’re going to be out in the sun, there’s nothing wrong with doubling down on SPF to keep your skin protected from photo damage (we know that can lead to premature skin aging). This is a great option for those days when you're headed to the beach or taking an outdoor stroll and want some sun protection with a little glam.
Best for texture: Saie Beauty Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
Pro:
- Great for textured skin
Con:
- Slow absorption
- Settles into fine lines
If you struggle with skin texture, this product will be your next holy grail: It’s called a slip tint for a reason, as it glides on seamlessly. At the same time, the tint gives a dewy finish without looking greasy, as other oil-based formulas can. It also includes pansy flower, which works to hydrate the skin and offer antioxidant protection. Plus, licorice root extract helps brighten the skin, so your glow shines through.
Best for hydration: Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint
Pro:
- Medium coverage
- Blurs complexion
Con:
- Not great for oily skin
Need a little more coverage? Kosas' skin tint is your best bet with a natural finish that blurs your complexion—and boasts skin care benefits in the long run. Formulated with powerful botanical oils including meadowfoam, jojoba, rosehip seed, and red raspberry, it leaves skin feeling soothed, hydrated, and balanced. Who doesn’t want their makeup to better the look of their bare skin?
Best for light coverage: Rose Inc. Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum
Pro:
- Lasting hydration
Con:
- Small shade range
Another product that’s on the brink of being a step in your skin care routine, this serum helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and leaves behind a dewy glow that makes your skin look incredible. Hyaluronic acid works to plump the skin, which is an essential first step to a radiant finish. Then the skin gets an extra dose of lasting hydration thanks to squalane oil. Not to mention, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-2 (an amino acid peptide) works to protect the skin from environmental damage—but the coverage is light, so keep that in mind.
Best for full coverage: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25
Pro:
- Medium coverage
Con:
- Thicker consistency
Yes, this one is technically a foundation. But here’s the thing: If you’re looking for coverage without a cakey effect, it does just that for you. Skin tints generally offer some sort of skin-focused benefit, and this one falls in line. The formula contains two superstar ingredients for the skin: niacinamide which works to balance oil production and hyaluronic acid which plumps and hydrates the skin. We won’t bore you with the rest of the ingredient list (though it is impressive, we may add), but it even contains SPF.
Best for buildable coverage: Well People Bio Tint SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer
Pro:
- Buildable coverage
Con:
- Not good for acne-prone skin
This mineral sunscreen gives light-to-medium coverage that blends like a breeze. Organic coconut oil and broccoli seed oil work to keep your skin hydrated, though we would suggest using another light moisturizer underneath if your skin is on the drier side. It’s formulated with non-nano zinc, which is a better option if you’re looking to keep your products extra eco-friendly. Because this product doesn’t have a very oily consistency, it works well for buildable coverage and touch-ups throughout the day.
Best mineral: Supergoop 100% Mineral CC Screen
Pro:
- Weightless finish
Con:
- Settles in skin creases
Supergoop is a go-to brand for tons of skin care lovers, especially those on beauty TikTok. There’s something to be said for the sheer amount of mentions this item gets on social media, but we’ll break down exactly why this product has become so popular. First off, many skin tints offer a little bit of sun protection, but this one kicks it up to SPF 50, meaning you don’t necessarily need to layer another SPF under it. Apple extract and Irish moss are both full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help brighten and protect your skin. They also offer an undertone-specific shade range, making it easier to find your best match.
Best for glow: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Pro:
- Adds glow to the skin
Con:
- Difficult to blend
Our must-try for maximum radiance, this skin tints offers coverage on the lighter side, but it also adds dew and glow thanks to a creamy texture and hydrating ingredients. Hyaluronic acid and olive-derived squalane keep your skin looking bright for hours to come. This one is better to blend with your hands rather than a brush or beauty sponge. Pro tip: If you want a dewy finish but tend to get oily throughout the day, carry some finishing powder on you to touch up the t-zone.
Best for melanin-rich skin: Ami Cole Skin-Enhancing Tint
Pro:
- Great shade range for melanin-rich skin
Con:
- Won't mattify
If you have trouble finding products that work well with your complexion, you should definitely check out Ami Cole. This brand bases their shades on undertones found in melanin-rich skin, but each works with a range of complexions. This skin-enhancing tint gives you that coveted skin but better effect. Powerful plant-based ingredients including baobab seed, hibiscus flower, and pumpkin seed extract work together to balance complexion, hydrate skin and combat free radicals thanks to the antioxidant content.
Best refillable: Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 Foundation
Pro:
- Refills available
Con:
- Not the best for oily skin
If your skin tends to be on the dryer side, this is a great lightweight, hydrating option. The plethora of natural oils including avocado, grape seed, and jojoba help to keep your skin feeling soft and supple while giving a dewy foundation. The applicator is an antimicrobial glass roller ball that makes for easy, mess-free application. Bonus: this product is made to be refilled, which helps cut down on plastic waste.
Best affordable: The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner
Pro:
- Affordable option
Con:
- Low SPF
If you’re just starting out with skin tints, this is a great affordable option to test the waters. Standout ingredients include rosewater, Irish sea moss, and cucumber extract, which work wonders to keep skin hydrated and toned. It does contain sunscreen, but not enough to ditch your regular SPF–but you'll save enough with the under-$20 price to purchase both.
Advertisement
How do skin tints compare to other base products?
- Skin tint: Again, the main attraction with these products is the minimal and even sheer coverage. They tend to have some skin-loving ingredients, whereas many heavier products, like foundation, don’t.
- Tinted moisturizer: While skin tints tend to be more liquidy, tinted moisturizers typically come out as a cream. These products aren’t known to be full coverage either but some may be buildable. If you're on the drier side or you shy away from liquidy products, you may prefer a tinted moisturizer to a skin tint as they too generally contain hydrating ingredients.
- Foundation: And finally we have foundation: the queen bee of base products. If you’re looking for medium to full coverage, foundation is the way to go (here’s a list of our favorites if you’re on the hunt). Of course foundations come in many different forms, some with less coverage than others, as well as a variety of finishes: matte, natural, dewy, etc. If you want to cover any blemishes or redness, you’ll probably want to opt for a foundation (or use a concealer over your skin tint).
mbg review process.
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Advertisement
The takeaway.
“No-makeup” makeup looks sound simple, but there’s actually many different ways to go about them. When it comes to base makeup, you’ll have to decide if you’re looking for light coverage or something a bit more opaque. If you’re a fan of the previous, then skin tints are a great option as they provide sheer coverage and generally have some powerful ingredients that benefit the skin as well. If you’re looking for some ways to spice up the all-natural makeup look, try out this sunburn blush technique.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.