If you’re drawn to the “no-makeup look,” then you know it all starts with healthy skin. Of course, we always love to reiterate that healthy skin starts with what you put in your body, a smart skin care routine, and holistic lifestyle habits. But even if you’re top-notch with your skin care habits, you may need an assist from a coverup if you’re looking for that clean canvas. Because, hello we’re human, and probably not completely free of blemishes or fine lines.

So yes, even “no-makeup makeup” calls for a few makeup products. But what makes this look different is that all of the classic steps work to enhance your natural look, not cover anything up. So where do you start? A light coverage, radiant base such as a tinted moisturizer, light-coverage foundation, or (similarly) a skin tint—a perfect mid-point between the two.