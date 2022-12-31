No matter what stage you are in life, caring for your skin is valuable and worthwhile. It’s not superficial to care about skin health. And as you age, you may notice your skin care routine needs tweaks and adjustments to account for changes in your skin. Just as you may adjust your diet or exercise habits as you get older or as your body changes, so should you change your skin care routine.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that everyone’s skin ages differently. This is due to genetics, lifestyle choices, environmental influences, and skin care habits. So when you set out to find a product to tend to your skin, it’s important to find one that suits your individual needs.