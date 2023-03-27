Sunscreen is nonnegotiable no matter your age or what stage you are in your skin care journey. There are two classes of SPF: chemical and mineral. We usually recommend mineral sunscreens, like those that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, as they are considered to be better for the planet and the most effective at blocking UVA and UVB rays. However, the best sunscreen for you is one that you'll actually wear—so if you prefer the sensorial appeal of chemical sunscreens, then by all means.