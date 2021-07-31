So Many Beauty Supplements, So Little Time: We Vetted The 13 Best Options

The 13 Best Beauty Supplements + How To Choose The Right One For You
As far as trending terms go, the buzzy "beauty supplement" is certainly rising in rank. Despite the hype, it's a bit of an elusive umbrella term—what makes a product so beneficial for beauty-minded folk?
Well, by definition, beauty supplements are capsules, powders, gummies, or liquids with healthy ingredients for skin, hair, and nails.* Sure, you can find many of the same ingredients formulated into topicals, but ingesting them can help your body enhance its natural antioxidant power.* Beauty from the inside out, as they say...
Join us as we walk through how to find the right beauty supplement for your skin and hair goals and the options we believe are the very best.*
What ingredients should you look for?
"While there is no such thing as a miracle pill for skin or any 'skin glow' shortcut, beauty supplements usually contain ingredients we know to play important roles in skin functions and overall health,"* notes board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of Ava MD Dermatology, the SkinFive and The Box by Dr. Ava.
Let's break down some of those vetted ingredients, shall we?
1. Antioxidants
The term antioxidants casts a rather wide net: You have your vitamin alphabet, with vitamins A (think beta-carotene), C, E, and so on, but you also have phytochemicals from loads of unique plants brimming with carotenoids and polyphenols, like astaxanthin and pomegranate extract.
2. Biotin
Ah, the famous B vitamin. It's believed to naturally promote healthy hair because it is involved in the production of keratin, or the main component of hair.* Biotin also plays a key role in supporting healthy, strong nails: Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies; one, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group.*
3. Collagen peptides
Studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture.* Especially type I, as this type is especially abundant in the skin, where it's "responsible for keeping it pliable and young-looking,"* says Gretchen Frieling, M.D., a board-certified dermatopathologist.
In fact, one small study showed that when people took an oral supplement containing mainly hydrolyzed type I collagen, after 60 days their facial lines and wrinkles appeared smoother, and the skin maintained healthy moisture levels.* Collagen supplements also provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth.*
4. Hyaluronic acid
Oral forms of HA have also been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, research has shown that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for 12 weeks had help maintaining healthy skin aging compared with those who took a placebo.*
5. Fatty acids
Good fats are a staple in a balanced diet, and it turns out those beloved fatty acids can support your overall skin and hair health as well: In fact, research suggests that omega-3 fatty acids can support your skin and hair health when they're taken along with other antioxidant supplements.*
Specifically for skin, healthy fats—namely, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA)—help seal in moisture, keeping your skin barrier strong. Board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., agrees: "Natural fats maintain the integrity of the outer skin layer," he once told us about vitamin F in skin care.
6. Ceramides
On the topic of healthy skin lipids, we'd be remiss not to mention ceramides. Ceramides are naturally present in your skin cells, and they act like the glue that helps keep said skin cells together, keeping moisture in and environmental aggressors out. They decline with age (and, thus, your skin barrier becomes weaker), which is why experts point to phytoceramide supplements (or ceramides derived from plants) to help your body promote its natural levels.*
7. Probiotics
Given the research on the gut-skin axis, optimizing your gut function can work wonders for your skin as well. In fact, a comprehensive review has found probiotics to be a useful tool in supporting a balanced inflammatory response in the skin; one of the studies reviewed even documents that a probiotic supplement improved skin appearance in 80% of the 300 participants.
Best beauty supplements.
Now that you have a baseline knowledge of the best ingredients for beauty supplements, we can chat about which products fit the bill. Below, find the best beauty supplements to buy, depending on how you want to approach your hair, skin, and nails.*
- Best overall: cellular beauty+, mindbodygreen
- Best probiotic for skin: Clarity Beauty Dose, 111Skin
- Best for glowing skin: Red Carpet, HUM Nutrition
- Best personalized: Personalized vitamins, Nurish by Naturemade
- Best gummies: Biotin Gummies, Sports Research
- Best budget: Hair/Skin/Nails Liquid Softgels, Nature Made
- Best for hair: Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol
- Best powder: Glow Inner Beauty Essential, The Beauty Chef
- Best on-the-go: Skin Hydration Ade, Golde
- Best vegan: The Super Elixir, WelleCo
- Best for dry skin: Skin Hydration Boost, Vital Proteins
- Best CBD: Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules, populum
- Best beauty-centric multivitamin: H-S-N Complete, Designs for Health
Best overall beauty supplement
First up is the ultimate supplement for healthy aging, mbg's cellular beauty+. This vegan supplement contains potent doses of premium botanicals and phytochemicals clinically shown to support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, barrier function, and wrinkle reduction. In the cutting-edge formula, you'll find phytoceramides to support a healthy skin barrier structure; astaxanthin to preserve a healthy collagen layer; ubiquinol CoQ10 to promote skin cell "cleanup" (aka, getting rid of debris) and rejuvenation; and polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection. These high-quality bioactives work together, and the result is nothing short of wow-worthy.*
cellular beauty+, mindbodygreen ($76)
Best probiotic for skin
As we mentioned, the gut-skin connection is well documented, and research has shown probiotic supplements can help support a clear, balanced complexion. Led by the probiotic spore Bacillus coagulans, this blend also features zinc, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin C, digestive enzymes, evening primrose oil, MSM, and chlorella, for a well-rounded beauty capsule (well, three capsules)—and it's formulated by cosmetic surgeon Yannis Alexandrides, M.D., FACS. Although, for full transparency: This supplement is U.K.-based, and thus doesn't have a Supplement Facts panel we can use to assess the specific doses and amount of actives included.*
Clarity Beauty Dose, 111Skin ($150)
Best for glowing skin
Let's say your primary concern is just the quality of your tone—and you're not looking to focus on sagging, hydration, lines, or the like. Well, you can by selecting this supplement. The star ingredients here are black currant seed oil and vitamin E—both of which can support your glow. The former is chock-full of GLA and ALA (healthy fats that are top-notch for vibrant skin), while the latter antioxidant can help fend off free radicals and add brightness.*
Red Carpet, HUM Nutrition ($26)
Best personalized
Some companies let you craft your own supplement routine depending on your personal preferences. Nurish offers a wide range of beauty-related products in the lineup: Here, you can choose from biotin, alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), astaxanthin, CoQ10 (ubiquinone form), and more. However, crafting your own product can be confusing—especially if you have a wide range of goals or aren't certain about what your specific needs are—so be mindful when you create your routine that you are doing so with intention.*
Personalized vitamins, Nurish by Naturemade (varies, depending on results)
Best gummies
Sweet, chewable, and oh-so-fun—what more can we ask for in a clean gummy? This is a high-potency biotin gummy (5,000 mcg of biotin), and each gummy also contains 45 milligrams of vitamin C, as well as a unique blend of six berry powders (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, tart cherry, elderberry, and cranberry, to be exact). We can also get behind the clean gummy base featuring pectin, organic tapioca and cane sugar, natural flavors, and color from fruit and vegetable juice.
Biotin Gummies, Sports Research ($19)
Best budget
Not only does each softgel provide 2,500 mcg of biotin, but it also boasts vitamin A (in the beta-carotene form), vitamin C, copper, and zinc. If you're looking for a well-rounded, simple beauty formula that won't break the bank, this one's a winner.
Hair/Skin/Nails Liquid Softgels, Nature Made ($15.69)
Best for hair
Let's review: When it comes to supporting hair growth, much of the research points to biotin, as it is involved in the production of keratin (aka, the main component in your strands). This supplement features the beloved B vitamin, as well as a trove of other hair-healthy players: Marine collagen (FYI, collagen also makes up the building blocks of keratin), ashwagandha, curcumin...the list goes on.*
Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol ($79)
Best powder
This powder is jam-packed with ingredients, including pomegranate fruit peel extract, probiotics, postbiotics, quinoa sprout, and flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds (to name a few). Blend it into smoothies and other beverages, or swirl it into yogurt bowls if you're feeling fancy.
Glow Inner Beauty Essential, The Beauty Chef ($65)
Best on-the-go
Sometimes you don't have the desire (or space) to lug around a jar of powder. Not to fret: Coconut water powder, pomegranate juice powder, hyaluronic acid, and amla extract make this single-serve stick pack refreshingly cool. Not to mention, these ingredients have some pretty noteworthy benefits for skin: Coconut water and hyaluronic acid help deliver hydration; pomegranate is brimming with polyphenols; and amla (also called Indian gooseberry) has been shown to help support collagen production. We'd be remiss not to point out the one-time use packaging, though, if you are concerned about sustainability.*
Skin Hydration Ade, Golde ($15)
Best vegan
For those who follow a vegan diet, you'll want to be mindful that your supplements are vegan too. In this, you'll find biotin, pomegranate fruit powder, turmeric, acai extract, and a whole-food greens blend filled with veggie powders (spinach, spirulina, broccoli, etc.). And for those worried about a green bitter aftertaste—this powder yields a refreshing lemon-ginger flavor. It does include added ingredients (gums, stevia, xylitol), so keep that in mind if you're trying to avoid those players.
The Super Elixir, WelleCo ($135)
Best for dry skin
Hyaluronic acid is the key molecule involved in skin moisture that naturally depletes with age—and that's what makes this supplement so hydrating for your complexion. Then it's topped off with vitamin C, biotin, magnesium, zinc, and selenium for a healthy dose of skin-supporting vitamins and minerals.*
Skin Hydration Boost, Vital Proteins ($30)
Best CBD
Phytocannabinoids like hemp CBD have demonstrated strong antioxidant properties, which, in turn, can help promote skin health and texture. These full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD softgels are thoroughly tested in third-party labs for potency and purity—and you have the option to select either 15 mg or 25 mg CBD per serving.*
Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules, populum ($79)
Best beauty-centric multivitamin
To bridge nutritional gaps in your diet in one go, snag a multivitamin. But what makes this multi option so "beauty-centric" is its trove of skin-healthy micronutrients plus phytonutrients: namely, vitamin C, vitamin A, B vitamins including biotin, as well as green tea extract, grape seed extract, and olive fruit extract, NAC, key amino acids, and MSM.*
H-S-N Complete, Designs for Health ($49.72)
How to choose the best option for you.
We get it: Browsing all the available options can make your head spin (even if we did narrow it down to a solid 13). At the very least, see below for some important criteria to consider on your search.
Form.
Are you partial to a powder? A softgel capsule? An on-the-go stick? Knowing your format of choice is important before starting a supplement routine—after all, it's difficult to stick to the regimen if you don't exactly favor the form. You might as well choose a type that aligns with your lifestyle, flavor preferences, etc.
Added ingredients.
A well-rounded beauty supplement will have a cocktail of skin- and hair-supporting ingredients jam-packed into each serving.* Those are additional, incremental nutrients or bioactives, and we support those thoughtful multi-ingredient formulas. That's not what we mean here: On the quest to find the cleanest formulas, we suggest looking out for excipients (aka, the "Other ingredients" list) like gums, fillers, corn syrup, synthetic dyes, and sugar alcohols—if you'd like to use a supplement that has them, that's fine; just know that truly premium formulas tend to skip these additives.
Testing.
Transparency is important—this is true for any product you buy, topicals and supplements included. When it comes to beauty supplements, any benefits listed should come with supporting science. Additionally, quality testing—from the raw material to the finished product—should be rigorous and transparent to ensure purity and potency (and ultimately, peace of mind). Some brands employ third-party lab testing, in which an organization not affiliated with the brand or manufacturer analyzes the products and its benefits; that way, you can have a better sense of their testing results with minimal biases.
The takeaway.
Beauty supplements range far and wide, but we view these 13 as the very best. At the end of the day, though, let's not forget: "While some indigestible beauty supplements can be beneficial, none replace whole food nutrition," says Shamban.