If Your Beauty Supplement Has This, It's A Major Green Flag
Taking a skin supplement will not replace your daily topical routine by any means. However, if you already have your regimen down pat, adding this step to your list can help you level up your complexion—but only if you invest in a trusted product.
Just like topical serums and creams, it’s essential to do the necessary research before spending money on a skin supplement if you seek real results. But what makes a beauty supplement worth the price? Here’s one tell-tale sign to keep an eye out for.
What you should look for in beauty supplements.
The giveaway: a multifaceted supplement with more than just one skin-loving ingredient. Think about it: If you’re going to take a supplement for skin hydration, a supplement for healthy skin aging, and a supplement for antioxidant support, you’ll rack up a hefty bill pretty quickly.
However, finding one supplement that has more than one ingredient to support your skin will ensure you check multiple boxes without spending too much or cluttering up your counter. That being said, you want the formula to include multiple ingredients at effective, science-backed doses. See, many supplements contain complexes with numerous antioxidants and botanicals—but when you look at the back of the label, you'll only find them in minimal amounts (or in some "blend" lacking transparency on ingredient-level dosing altogether).
So make sure your supplement actually gives you the most bang for your buck. One trusted option: mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. With just one serving of this collagen powder, you’ll have more than just one or two beneficial ingredients in your cup. Below, find everything in our formula, plus why we infused additional nutrients and bioactives into each scoop:*
- Grass-fed collagen: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to promote the body's natural production of collagen1 and support skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density2.
- Hyaluronic acid: To support skin hydration and elasticity. In a 2021 double-blind, placebo-controlled study, oral ingestion of hyaluronic acid was shown to improve skin hydration and ease fine lines3.
- Vitamin C: Ingesting vitamin C has solid research showing it supports overall skin health4. Plus, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without 5vitamin C.
- Vitamin E: Vitamin E intake protects against collagen cross-linking6, a process that plays a role in skin aging.
- Biotin: Why not make your skin and hair supplement one step, too? We did this by adding biotin to our formula. Research shows that not getting enough biotin7 can lead to hair shedding, but taking a biotin supplement can provide support.
- L-glutamine: The skin and gut are connected, so we added L-glutamine to the formula; an important amino acid when it comes to gut health8.
- Turmeric: Turmeric helps balance your inflammatory response9 and supports your immune system10—both of which contribute to healthy, happy skin.
- Sulforaphane glucosinolate: Also known as SGS, this antioxidant phytonutrient from broccoli helps protect the skin from UV rays11.
So if you’re looking for a skin supplement that has more than just one function, look no further than mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. Not to mention, the powder form (available in unflavored and rich chocolate) makes this supplement easy and enjoyable to use every day.
The takeaway.
If you’re going to spend your money on a skin supplement, you should prioritize multi-functional products to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. One of the best parts of opting for a collagen supplement like this one is the versatility—you can pop a scoop in your morning coffee, smoothie, protein shake, or oatmeal, and head out the door.
