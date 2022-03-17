Here's Exactly How To Eat Your Way To Firmer Skin & More Collagen

On a skin-related, but not collagen-related, note: "Seafood is also high in fatty acids. Omega-3-rich fish like mackerel, salmon, and tuna protect the fatty membrane around skin cells," says Petrucci. "The omega-3s plump up the cells12 , making them bouncy and full, which translates to more youthful-looking skin.* These foods are also anti-inflammatory in nature and provide essential amino acids to keep your skin firm and elastic.*"