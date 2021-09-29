Here's Exactly How To Eat Your Way To Firmer Skin & More Collagen

11 Tasty & Nutritious Foods That Support Your Collagen Production*
Collagen, we love it and want more of it. It's the secret to plump, youthful, glowing skin, luscious locks, and healthy joints and bones.* But like all good things, collagen production decreases with age, so we find ourselves reaching for anything and everything possible to boost collagen in the body. The good news: There are actually foods that help to support and boost collagen production naturally. We're talking foods that you can reach for day in and day out without thinking twice.
We tapped some top experts to get the scoop on foods that are sure to support your collagen production. Keep scrolling and add these to your grocery list, stat.
What is collagen?
Collagen is a family of proteins that are actually the most abundant proteins in the animal kingdom. In fact, there are at least 28 kinds of collagen that we know of that exist in vertebrates (yes, us included), but types I, II, and III are the most common in the human body.
Collagen's role in the body is vital: It helps make up the structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle, with the purpose of helping tissues be more elastic and withstand stretching (So, for example, it keeps skin looking young and supple).*
We actually make our own supply of collagen, via our cells' fibroblasts (assuming they have the amino acids and other required nutritional building blocks they need). In fact, it's made by our body throughout our lifetime, but as we noted, it also decreases with age, and your natural levels can also be reduced by environmental factors and stressors, such as sun exposure and high-sugar diets.
This is why people look to things like topicals, supplements, and—yes—their diet to support natural production levels of collagen.*
1. Bone Broth
It's no secret that bone broth is a healthy addition to any meat-eater's diet. It's full of protein, and it's also a great source of collagen. "Bone broth is very popular because it contains a bioavailable form of collagen that your body can use right away," Andrea Mathis, R.D., says.
"When you eat bone broth, you're really eating cooked collagen. This is a powerful way to restore collagen in your skin and make those wrinkles disappear," says naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. "Dietary collagen is very important—it mainlines collagen to your cells. Additionally, the gelatin derived from the collagen you get in bone broth supports your digestive tract," like beauty from the inside out.*
And the best part is it's readily available in stores and it's super easy to make at home, too. Simply simmer animal bones in water, and collagen is extracted from the connective tissues into the broth. And remember, the longer your simmer, the more nutrient-dense your broth will become.
2. Skin-on Chicken
"Chicken cartilage contains collagen," says Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats. One study found that women who took collagen supplements made from chicken cartilage saw major improvements in aging skin, including reducing fine lines and wrinkles.* Another study used chicken cartilage and chicken necks as a collagen source to help joint comfort.* As for the cut of chicken to choose, it's up to you. Just make sure you leave the skin on for collagen-boosting benefits.*
3. Citrus Fruits
According to Gorin, consumption of citrus boasts vitamin C, which is a nutrient that helps the body produce collagen.* See, vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process, plus this essential micronutrient also helps to provide antioxidant protection against environmental exposure and free radicals.*
Board-certified dermatologist and mbg Collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., agrees. "Your skin requires vitamin C in order to synthesize collagen, so go ahead and squeeze that lemon in your water,"* she says. Read: It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.*
So reach for your favorite citrus fruits, which include fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit, and oranges.
4. Berries
If you're a fruit lover, you're in luck. Berries are another collagen booster thanks to their hefty dose of vitamin C, which helps the body build collagen, Mathis says.* And let's not forget the antioxidant benefits of these densely colored fruits, too. From blackberries and strawberries to blueberries and raspberries, the options are endless. And since 1 cup of blackberries provides half the daily goal of vitamin C, it doesn't take much to reap the benefits of these lush fruits.
5. Egg Whites
Amino acids are the building blocks for proteins. And each type of protein—like collagen in the skin or keratin in the hair—has a different amino acid makeup. So being intentional with your amino acid breakdown can help you get specific with your goals. "Eggs, specifically the whites, contain a good amount of glycine and proline amino acids, which is what makes up collagen," says Bowe.
Mathis agrees: "Although eggs don't contain connective tissues like many other animal products, egg whites contain large amounts of proline, one of the amino acids necessary for collagen production."
6. Beans
Like we said: Amino acids are a non-negotiable for promoting collagen production in the body.* "Beans are high in protein, and they contain amino acids that are necessary for collagen synthesis," Mathis says. And since the body needs amino acids to create collagen, adding beans to your diet is a natural way to help boost collagen production. The body combines amino acids from foods like beans, meat, and eggs to build collagen.
7. Nuts
"Go nuts for nuts! They contain zinc, and this essential mineral actually supports your fibroblasts, which are the cells that create the collagen," she says. In fact, this mineral can work as an antioxidant too, helping to neutralize free radicals, protecting skin fats and those precious fibroblasts.
8. Seafood
Calling all pescatarians: Fish and shellfish are a great source of collagen thanks to their bones and ligaments. One study found that collagen in seafood may be just as good as collagen found in beef. And since protein from fish is well absorbed in the body, it's a great option for those who don't include animal proteins in their diet.
On a skin-related, but not collagen-related, note: "Seafood is also high in fatty acids. Omega-3-rich fish like mackerel, salmon, and tuna protect the fatty membrane around skin cells," says Petrucci. "The omega-3s plump up the cells, making them bouncy and full, which translates to more youthful-looking skin. These foods are also anti-inflammatory in nature and provide essential amino acids to keep your skin firm and elastic."
9. Leafy Greens
There's really no downside to eating more greens. Truth be told, most of us could benefit from adding more greens to our diets. And since they're chock-full of vitamin C and other antioxidants, necessary components of collagen production, don't hesitate to add a handful of spinach to your next lunch or dinner. If you find it hard to fit greens into your daily diet, we recommend chucking a cup of greens into a smoothie or pasta dish to add nutrients without altering the flavor.
10. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are another great source of, you guessed it, vitamin C. Not to mention, they also deliver the phytonutrient antioxidant lycopene, which gives the vegetable its bright red color and comes with several full-body benefits.
11. How else can you support your collagen production? Collagen supplements.
Listen, we believe in a well-rounded, holistic approach to skin care. And a vital part of that is a robust diet as your foundation. But we also believe you can support this with smart, thoughtful supplementation, too.*
Collagen supplements are made of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which when ingested travel throughout the body to support production where needed.* Yes, skin included.
The research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* How exactly? Well, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*
If you're in the market for a supplement, here are our all-time favorite collagen supplements.
