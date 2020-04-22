Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Collagen is a highly abundant protein that is present throughout the body, where it helps maintain the shape of tissues and organs. The exact location it shows up in—and the amnio acids it contains—is dependent on the type. The most common are Types I, II or III.

To support their collagen levels, people often reach for collagen supplements, which are used for skin, hair, joint, and bone health.* When choosing a collagen—be it grass-fed bovine or marine—you should look for what types of collagen it contains to see if it matches up with your needs.