Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Few studies, though, have looked at taking type III exclusively—or at least in the same way that there's been research done on type I and II—but some overall research points to the benefits of type III collagen. Most notably, research has found that type III collagen content in skin decreases with age; type I also decreased, but to a lesser degree, perhaps implying that type III might be more of a key factor in skin aging. While we don't know for sure if this is the case, we do know that type III collagen is very important for fibroblast function3 .* Fibroblasts are what help us produce collagen itself, as well as elastin. These are vital in wound healing and overall skin health.*