Contributing writer

Shawn Radcliffe is a science writer who received a B.A. in writing and a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master's in Science Education from Drexel University. His work has appeared in print and digital publications, including mindbodygreen, Healthline, The Health Journal, Science & Nonduality, and others. Originally from New Hampshire, Shawn has lived in Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, and now Ontario, Canada, where he is also a yoga instructor. When he’s not reading or writing, Shawn is often backpacking, bicycling, or wandering the streets of a new city.