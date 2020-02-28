Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know 

For those looking for a whiter smile and healthier gums, it may seem tempting to opt for more traditional oral care products—and while it's fine if you do, you should also know there's great natural alternatives as well. You've likely heard of coconut oil's benefits or even trendy charcoal. But here, we're talking about aloe vera.

Aloe vera is often touted for its soothing skin and hair care benefits. But this plant is not just for the outside of your body. Its powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory abilities make it well-suited to boosting your oral health too.