Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet + A 2-Day Meal Plan

You may have heard this compound word before. It might even hint at yet another "arian"-ending food term within the health and wellness world, but you're still not entirely sure about its meaning.

Put together the words pesce (fish in Italian) + vegetarian, and you get pescatarian: a fish-friendly way of eating that offers the benefits of a plant-forward diet, with room for flexibility. It's no secret that some of the healthiest, longest-living populations worldwide eat plenty of fish, along with plant-based foods such as nuts, whole grains, healthy fats, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Whether you consider yourself a vegetarian, plant-based bon vivant, or you're merely looking for ways to incorporate more fish-derived omega-3s and protein into your diet, here's everything you need to know about the pescatarian lifestyle.