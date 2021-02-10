The study findings suggest that sticking with a Mediterranean diet as we age could be a good way to keep your mind sharp. In particular, "eating more green leafy vegetables and cutting down on red meat might be two key food elements that contribute to the benefits of the Mediterranean-style diet," study co-author and researcher, Janie Corley, Ph.D. says in a news release, noting these seemed to be the strongest factors associated with better cognitive function.

Interestingly, a Mediterranean diet didn't actually indicate better brain health itself for the study participants (think: more gray or white matter, as shown by the MRI), but as far as memory and overall cognition, diet did show an impact.

"In our sample, the positive relationship between a Mediterranean diet and thinking skills is not accounted for by having a healthier brain structure, as one might expect," explains Corley, adding, "It's possible there may be other structural or functional brain correlates with this measure of diet, or associations in specific regions of the brain, rather than the whole brain, as measured here."