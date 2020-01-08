The Mediterranean diet is one of the most tried-and-true diets out there, with its first mention in the '50s and '60s after a study found that it could help improve heart health. This year, it topped a list of best diets for overall health, and it's not the first time (it's actually the third).

The diet emphasizes healthy, whole foods that bring nutritional value without imposing too many serious rules for what you can (or can't) eat.

We rounded up some of our top tips for planning and adopting a Mediterranean diet so that you can get all its disease-busting, inflammation-fighting, health benefits for yourself: