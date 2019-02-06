The Best Breakfast For Healing Your Gut & Having The Best Poop Of Your Life
Low-carb diets are trendy once again (remember the days of the Atkins diet?), but that means too many people are now leaving an important food out of their diets: oats.
Whether you used to eat oats or never got into oats in the first place, you're missing out! And with gut health becoming more and more of a health concern lately, there's even more reason why you should be including oats in your diet. Oats are nutritional powerhouses. They contain healthy unsaturated fats, protein, dietary fibers, disease-fighting phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. However, the one nutrient that really makes oats stand out is fiber.
𝛽-glucan, the main dietary fiber found in oats, is a soluble fiber commonly known for its ability to help lower cholesterol levels. In fact, the FDA states that just 3 g of soluble fiber each day can help reduce your risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure. To put that into a usable perspective, 100 g of oats has anywhere between 2.5 g and 8.5 g of 𝛽-glucan, which means just 1 cup of cooked oats may provide 1 g to 3.4 g of soluble fiber.
Because 𝛽-glucan is a soluble fiber, it also helps to get things moving in your digestive system and add bulk to your stools. Basically, eating oatmeal is a great way to fight constipation or "keep you regular." Not to mention, oats have also been shown to potentially have anti-cancer properties, thanks to 𝛽-glucan, particularly for colon cancer.
The connection between oats and gut health.
Lately we have been hearing a lot on the benefits of probiotics. Related to that, dietary fibers, including 𝛽-glucan, are prebiotics. By definition, prebiotics are nondigestible components of the diet (like fiber) that have the ability to modify the intestinal environment by influencing the growth and activity of certain microorganisms, typically good bacteria. In other words, prebiotics are food for the bacteria living in your gut. Studies show that diets rich in whole grains (including oats) tend to increase the beneficial bacteria Bifidobacterium and Lactobacilli.
Remember how we said that 𝛽-glucan is a soluble fiber that helps to keep you regular? Well, just to give you an idea of how powerful it can be: A study in a nursing home was performed to see if dietary fiber could replace routine use of laxatives in times of constipation, which is a common problem in residents of nursing homes. The fiber group received 7 to 8 g of oat bran supplementation daily. Not only did laxative use significantly decrease by 59 percent in the fiber group, but it actually increased by 8 percent in the control group. In addition, body weight and overall well-being was reported as remaining the same throughout the study.
In other gut studies, patients with ulcerative colitis who consumed oat bran daily (60 g/day) experienced a significant decrease in abdominal pain or reflux over the course of 12 weeks. Oats have also consistently shown to be well-tolerated in patients with celiac disease or other inflammatory bowel disorders (up to 100 g/day).
One question remains: Can eating oats reduce gut inflammation? Despite the clear connection between oats and gut health, the jury is still out on whether oats have an impact on decreasing gut inflammation. So far, researchers have not been able to find a definitive connection between oat consumption and inflammation.
Why else should you be eating oats?
Oats are good for keeping you regular, increasing the amount of good bacteria in your gut, and lowering your risk of heart disease, but the benefits don't stop there.
Research shows that oats may improve immunity, reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, improve insulin sensitivity, and they're definitely good for your waistline—out of 38 different foods in a study on satiety, participants ranked oats No. 3 overall in terms of satiety and fullness, and No. 1 in the breakfast food category.
In addition to the ones already mentioned, here's an outline of some additional benefits of oats:
- The 𝛽-glucan in oats helps improve our immune systems so they can fight off a range of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and even parasites.
- 𝛽-glucan consumption increases insulin sensitivity.
- Oats may help individuals with type 2 diabetes overcome severe insulin resistance.
- 𝛽-glucan may help with appetite control by increasing levels of a hormone that reduces your appetite.
- For individuals who follow a gluten-free diet, oats may help increase the nutrient profile of your diet.
Think beyond oatmeal.
Fact: Eating oatmeal isn't the only way to enjoy oats!
Just like with the numerous benefits, there are endless ways to enjoy oats. There are many food products that are oat-based, so check the labels and just be sure that they don't contain too much added sugars (which can happen with processed foods, particularly the breakfast products). Oats don't have to be just for breakfast! You can enjoy oat-based products as a lunch or dinner. Don't be afraid to get creative in the kitchen either. Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Toss a handful of plain rolled oats (uncooked) into your next smoothie.
- Buy whole-grain breads made with oats or oat bran.
- Bake with oats (i.e., muffins, scones, breads).
- Mix oats into your yogurt.
- Make homemade granola.
- Get adventurous and try a bowl of savory oats (cook your oatmeal with spices like curry or turmeric and add sauteed veggies and herbs on top!).
