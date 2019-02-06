The Best Breakfast For Healing Your Gut & Having The Best Poop Of Your Life

Low-carb diets are trendy once again (remember the days of the Atkins diet?), but that means too many people are now leaving an important food out of their diets: oats.

Whether you used to eat oats or never got into oats in the first place, you're missing out! And with gut health becoming more and more of a health concern lately, there's even more reason why you should be including oats in your diet. Oats are nutritional powerhouses. They contain healthy unsaturated fats, protein, dietary fibers, disease-fighting phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. However, the one nutrient that really makes oats stand out is fiber.

𝛽-glucan, the main dietary fiber found in oats, is a soluble fiber commonly known for its ability to help lower cholesterol levels. In fact, the FDA states that just 3 g of soluble fiber each day can help reduce your risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure. To put that into a usable perspective, 100 g of oats has anywhere between 2.5 g and 8.5 g of 𝛽-glucan, which means just 1 cup of cooked oats may provide 1 g to 3.4 g of soluble fiber.

Because 𝛽-glucan is a soluble fiber, it also helps to get things moving in your digestive system and add bulk to your stools. Basically, eating oatmeal is a great way to fight constipation or "keep you regular." Not to mention, oats have also been shown to potentially have anti-cancer properties, thanks to 𝛽-glucan, particularly for colon cancer.