"Keto 2.0" Has Arrived & It Makes The Diet Way More Accessible

The new version of keto comes from three places—the need to make the ketogenic diet flexible enough to do in a long term, sustainable way, doctors’ interests in refining the diet to make it as healthy as possible, and a bevy of new products and consumer packaged goods that make keto accessible to an ever-expanding group of people. "There is clearly not just one way to do keto," says Ethan Weiss, M.D., a San Francisco–based cardiologist. "Many people assume that to do it, you have to eat nothing but bacon, butter, steak, and other foods high in animal-based saturated fats, but my favorites are olive oil, nuts, avocado, and fatty fish such as salmon."

According to Weiss, replacing those foods high in animal-based saturated fats with foods coming from mostly plant and fish-based sources preserves the integrity of the keto diet (ie, you can still achieve ketosis), but leads to improvements in cardiovascular risk markers. In fact, keto 2.0 can make the diet even more accessible and effective. “It can be easier to get into and maintain ketosis when prioritizing foods rich in unsaturated fats,” says Weiss. “It affords all the benefits of conventional keto, but fixes the biggest concerns.”

Weiss thinks that keto 2.0 will address the problems of the first version of the diet, to allow even more people to reap the many benefits. "As a cardiologist, I do have concerns about the tremendous increases in LDL cholesterol some people see when eating conventional ketogenic diets," Weiss explains. "Replacing foods high in animal-based saturated fats with foods coming from mostly plant- and fish-based sources mitigates against this and leads to improvements in cardiovascular risk markers we care about."

Keto 2.0 also addresses one of the biggest criticisms about the traditional keto diet—the lack of fiber. “When the keto diet is based on real food and plant strong it can be very high in fiber because of low net carbs (total carbs minus fiber) and still ketogenic,” says Diulus.

The plant-based version also has specific benefits for women. In her book The Hormone Fix, published earlier this year, Anna Cabeca, D.O., recommends a modified version of the keto diet that she calls "keto-green" as a way for women to take control over out-of-whack hormones. "Keto-green is a combined approach of getting our body into ketosis through intermittent fasting and low-carb, healthy fats and protein, and the amazing benefits of low-carb plants, greens that add an alkalizing effect on our body," she explains. "It's essential for women, especially as we get older. It improves brain health, weight loss or maintenance, menopause symptoms, and energy through mastery of hormone balance."

Many doctors interviewed, including Weiss, cite the plant-based version of keto to be the biggest expanding category this year, for reasons both environmental and health-related. A Mediterranean keto diet, derivative of the plant-based type Weiss recommends, has even been found to reduce the markers of Alzheimer's.