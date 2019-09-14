mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 14, 2019

With practically everybody raving about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, it's difficult not to want to immediately jump on board with the trend. Many studies have found that this eating plan promotes longevity and reduces risks of cancer, and it does so without any caloric restrictions. However, it can be difficult to know just where to begin your new Mediterranean lifestyle (without hopping on a flight to a fabulous Greek island for inspiration, of course).

To begin your omega-3-rich diet, what's better than starting with a Mediterranean-approved dinner party? Each recipe from Erin Gleeson's The Forest Feast Mediterranean is filled with ingredients containing healthy fats and antioxidants, like pine nuts and beetroot, and you'll be sure to get your social fix in as you impress your family and friends with these recipes. After all, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes relationships as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

Image by Erin Gleeson / Contributor

Course 1: Cava Sangria

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle (750 ml) Cava or any dry sparkling white wine
  • 2 cups (480 ml) white grape juice

Mix in a pitcher with:

  • 1 cup (165 g) strawberries cut in circles
  • 1 cup (125 g) raspberries
  • ½ grapefruit cut into triangles (peel on)

Serve chilled or over ice. 

Image by Erin Gleeson / Contributor

Article continues below

Course 2: Shaved Snap Pea Salad  

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups (185 g) snap peas (about 2 big handfuls, ends trimmed) 
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan 
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts 
  • 6 dates, pitted and diced 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint 
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice 
  • Black pepper

Method:

  1. Cut the snap peas diagonally as thinly as possible. This is easy but does take a bit of time. A sharp knife helps.
  2. Toss all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and enjoy chilled or at room temp.

Image by Erin Gleeson / Contributor

Article continues below

Course 3: Beet Pasta

Method:

  1. Boil 8 oz (225g) pasta (long fusilli is recommended).
  2. Grate 1 small beet using a fine grater (no need to peel).
  3. Drain the pasta, then put it back in the hot pot.
  4. Add the grated beet, juice from ½ lemon, 2 oz (55g) goat cheese, 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Serve with fresh herbs (parsley is recommended). 

Recipes excerpted from The Forest Feast Mediterranean. Text © 2019 by Erin Gleeson, reprinted with permission from Abrams.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-3-recipes-are-key-to-throwing-a-mediterranean-dinner-party

Your article and new folder have been saved!