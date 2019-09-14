How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

With practically everybody raving about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, it's difficult not to want to immediately jump on board with the trend. Many studies have found that this eating plan promotes longevity and reduces risks of cancer, and it does so without any caloric restrictions. However, it can be difficult to know just where to begin your new Mediterranean lifestyle (without hopping on a flight to a fabulous Greek island for inspiration, of course).

To begin your omega-3-rich diet, what's better than starting with a Mediterranean-approved dinner party? Each recipe from Erin Gleeson's The Forest Feast Mediterranean is filled with ingredients containing healthy fats and antioxidants, like pine nuts and beetroot, and you'll be sure to get your social fix in as you impress your family and friends with these recipes. After all, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes relationships as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.