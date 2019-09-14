How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key
With practically everybody raving about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, it's difficult not to want to immediately jump on board with the trend. Many studies have found that this eating plan promotes longevity and reduces risks of cancer, and it does so without any caloric restrictions. However, it can be difficult to know just where to begin your new Mediterranean lifestyle (without hopping on a flight to a fabulous Greek island for inspiration, of course).
To begin your omega-3-rich diet, what's better than starting with a Mediterranean-approved dinner party? Each recipe from Erin Gleeson's The Forest Feast Mediterranean is filled with ingredients containing healthy fats and antioxidants, like pine nuts and beetroot, and you'll be sure to get your social fix in as you impress your family and friends with these recipes. After all, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes relationships as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.
Course 1: Cava Sangria
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle (750 ml) Cava or any dry sparkling white wine
- 2 cups (480 ml) white grape juice
Mix in a pitcher with:
- 1 cup (165 g) strawberries cut in circles
- 1 cup (125 g) raspberries
- ½ grapefruit cut into triangles (peel on)
Serve chilled or over ice.
Course 2: Shaved Snap Pea Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 cups (185 g) snap peas (about 2 big handfuls, ends trimmed)
- 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
- 3 tablespoons pine nuts
- 6 dates, pitted and diced
- 2 tablespoons chopped mint
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Black pepper
Method:
- Cut the snap peas diagonally as thinly as possible. This is easy but does take a bit of time. A sharp knife helps.
- Toss all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and enjoy chilled or at room temp.
Course 3: Beet Pasta
Method:
- Boil 8 oz (225g) pasta (long fusilli is recommended).
- Grate 1 small beet using a fine grater (no need to peel).
- Drain the pasta, then put it back in the hot pot.
- Add the grated beet, juice from ½ lemon, 2 oz (55g) goat cheese, 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with fresh herbs (parsley is recommended).
Recipes excerpted from The Forest Feast Mediterranean. Text © 2019 by Erin Gleeson, reprinted with permission from Abrams.
