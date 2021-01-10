mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Trying To Cut Back On Coffee In 2021? Try This Herbal Version Instead

Trying To Cut Back On Coffee In 2021? Try This Herbal Version Instead

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Herbal coffee

Image by Erin Little / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 10, 2021 — 11:05 AM

For me, coffee is a part of my morning routine. Some days, that means an espresso-based pick-me-up from my local coffee shop, or sometimes it's a carefully crafted cup of decaf when my body doesn't need the caffeine. One thing I hadn't considered, though, was the potential to make "coffee" out of something other than the coffee plant itself.

In Herbal Revolution, Kathi Langelier shares plenty of creative ways to use herbal ingredients—including a clever morning pick-me-up drink. "Whether you can't drink coffee or you're looking to cut back, this is the perfect blend," she writes, "Because this isn't coffee, you can enjoy it throughout the day without worrying about afternoon jitters, anxiousness, or insomnia."

This herbal coffee alternative is packed with herbs and adaptogens, including maca powder, and cacao. Both superfood ingredients can help support energy levels, which means that you might not even miss the caffeine in classic coffee (they can help balance mood, too). Langelier also recommends adding ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon, or ginger if you're seeking a bit more flavor in the mix—or try ashwagandha for even more benefits.

So if this year you're hoping to cut back on coffee, consider trying this herbal alternative—hot or iced—to take its place.

Roasted Roots Herbal Coffee

Yield varies

Advertisement

Ingredients

For the coffee:

  • 1 part dried roasted dandelion
  • 1 part dried roasted chicory
  • ½ part dried burdock root
  • ¼ part dried maca powder
  • ¼ part dried raw cacao powder and/or cacao nibs (optional, see Note)
  • ⅛ part dried astragalus

Note: There is a small amount of naturally occurring caffeine in cacao, but the amount in this blend would not be noticeable to most people. If you need this totally caffeine-free, simply omit the cacao powder/nibs.

Optional Ingredients:

  • ⅛ to ¼ part dried ashwagandha
  • ⅛ to ¼ part dried cinnamon chips
  • ⅛ to ¼ part cardamom pods
  • ⅛ to ¼ part dried ginger pieces

What You'll Need:

  • Jar, for storage
  • Kettle Jar or French press
  • Strainer
Advertisement

Method

To Make the Coffee Blend

  • First, decide how much of the coffee blend you'd like to make. I use cups for the parts, so I have a large batch that will last me a couple of weeks.
  • When using cups, you will get about 3 cups (400 g) of the blend. If you're looking to make just a couple of cups of coffee, then I suggest using tablespoon measurements, which will give you around ¼ cup (36 g) of blend. For a single cup, use teaspoons.
  • Once you've figured out how much you want to make, start measuring the herbs into a mixing bowl. Get right in there and use your hands to mix the herbs until it all comes together into a lovely, cohesive blend. Store in a jar until ready to use.

To Make the Coffee

  • Use 2 to 3 teaspoons (6 to 9 g) of coffee blend per 1 cup (240 ml) of boiling water.
  • Place the herbs in a jar or French press and cover with boiling water. If using a jar, cover with a lid, and if using a French press, make sure not to press down on the herbs until after they've had time to infuse.
  • Let it steep for 15 to 30 minutes, then strain into your favorite mug and enjoy warm.
  • For a chilled drink, let it steep at room temperature for at least 15 and up to 60 minutes before placing in the fridge to chill. If you'd like a more robust flavor, which I prefer, then no need to strain before chilling in the fridge.
Reprinted with permission from Herbal Revolution by Kathi Langelier, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Erin Little

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

New To Eating Vegan? Here Are 7 Beginner Plant-Based Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
New To Eating Vegan? Here Are 7 Beginner Plant-Based Recipes To Try
Recipes

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals + A Tasty Recipe

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.
This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals + A Tasty Recipe
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

What Is The Laziness Lie? A Social Psychologist Explains

Devon Price, Ph.D.
What Is The Laziness Lie? A Social Psychologist Explains
Spirituality

Why This Wednesday Is The Day To Get Your 2021 Mission Into Motion

The AstroTwins
Why This Wednesday Is The Day To Get Your 2021 Mission Into Motion
Beauty

Rachel Brosnahan Has A Genius Trick For Perfectly Undone Brows (Not Brow Gel)

Jamie Schneider
Rachel Brosnahan Has A Genius Trick For Perfectly Undone Brows (Not Brow Gel)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Make 2021 The Year Of Better Gut Health With These 3 Simple Practices

Abby Moore
Make 2021 The Year Of Better Gut Health With These 3 Simple Practices
Beauty

Why You Should Audit Your Beauty Routine Right Now, From A Dermatologist

Alexandra Engler
Why You Should Audit Your Beauty Routine Right Now, From A Dermatologist
Mental Health

Stuck On A Problem? Here's The Simplest Way To Enhance Your Creativity

Jamie Schneider
Stuck On A Problem? Here's The Simplest Way To Enhance Your Creativity
Routines

3 Beginner Tai Chi Movements To Help Approach Every Day With More Ease

Michael Taylor
3 Beginner Tai Chi Movements To Help Approach Every Day With More Ease
Integrative Health

Always Want To Sleep In? 8 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

Emma Loewe
Always Want To Sleep In? 8 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Make Your Dreams Happier, From A Dream Expert

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Make Your Dreams Happier, From A Dream Expert
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/herbal-coffee-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!