For me, coffee is a part of my morning routine. Some days, that means an espresso-based pick-me-up from my local coffee shop, or sometimes it's a carefully crafted cup of decaf when my body doesn't need the caffeine. One thing I hadn't considered, though, was the potential to make "coffee" out of something other than the coffee plant itself.

In Herbal Revolution, Kathi Langelier shares plenty of creative ways to use herbal ingredients—including a clever morning pick-me-up drink. "Whether you can't drink coffee or you're looking to cut back, this is the perfect blend," she writes, "Because this isn't coffee, you can enjoy it throughout the day without worrying about afternoon jitters, anxiousness, or insomnia."

This herbal coffee alternative is packed with herbs and adaptogens, including maca powder, and cacao. Both superfood ingredients can help support energy levels, which means that you might not even miss the caffeine in classic coffee (they can help balance mood, too). Langelier also recommends adding ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon, or ginger if you're seeking a bit more flavor in the mix—or try ashwagandha for even more benefits.

So if this year you're hoping to cut back on coffee, consider trying this herbal alternative—hot or iced—to take its place.