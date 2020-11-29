Here's What Espresso Drink To Order, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Is there anything better than a good espresso? A signature coffee shop order and a favorite local spot are my recipe for a perfect morning—we decided to dive into the perfect espresso-based order for anyone—based on on your zodiac sign. Our signs can say a lot about our personality, so it makes sense that they'd influence a seemingly insignificant choice like selecting our morning brew. After all, coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverage globally (and has been for centuries), and espresso is the base for a whole bunch of coffee beverages.
Espresso is different from the classic drip coffee you probably brew at home (whether it's a cold brew or a french press prep) because it's produced using an extra factor: pressure. When you're brewing a standard drip coffee, the extraction process is largely based on the heat of the water, but in an espresso eight bars of pressure are forced through the tightly packed, finely ground beans producing a final product that has more punch—both in flavor and caffeine—per milliliter than a cup of drip coffee.
At mindbodygreen, we're firm believers in the inclusion of coffee as part of a healthy routine—if your body tolerates it well. Studies have linked regular coffee drinking may lower future risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease, while another found the women who drink at least two cups of coffee each day may have lower body fat. So whether you're someone who gets overwhelmed by the options in a cafe, who's looking for something new to try, or you're just curious if your tried and true order makes this list: here's the perfect espresso order for every zodiac sign.
Aries: A plain espresso
First on the Zodiac, Aries are straightforward and independent, meaning their order won't be swayed by what's popular right now or by friend's suggestions. They'll stick to a plain espresso, please—it's efficient and the flavors of the coffee bean itself are on display: there's no hiding in an espresso shot (or two).
Taurus: Americano
An americano actually has a lot in common with a Taurus: strong and dependable, it's the go-to order for anyone who refuses to give up the idea of a classic cup of brewed coffee (which very well might be a stubborn Taurus). You also have plenty of control over the final taste of your cup with this drink: opt for a bit of sweetener or some milk if the espresso is too bitter and continue on with your day.
Gemini: Dirty Chai
For Geminis there's no need to pick between a cup of coffee and a cup of tea in the morning: they're best off having both, in the form of a dirty chai. This mix of a chai latte plus a few shots of espresso has become a coffee shop staple, and for good reason: it's spicy, sweet, and has a serious kick of caffeine.
Cancer: Cappuccino
Cancers are home-bodies, with a sentimental streak that runs deep—so their likely to order whatever they find the most comforting. A frothy cappuccino fits the bill. That extra foamy milk (or oat milk!) feels like wrapping up in a fluffy blanket: two things this Cancer definitely loves, especially on early winter mornings.
Leo: The seasonal latte of the moment
Leos may be trailblazers, but their also self-assured enough to have no shame in their PSL game. Outgoing (and sometimes dramatic) they're likely to be the first one through the door to get a peppermint mocha, too—or to try whatever new trendy seasonal flavor is out there.
Virgo: Golden milk latte
For the practical Virgo, a morning coffee is best if it's doing more than just providing a bit of caffeine—making a turmeric latte the perfect order. Have your espresso, and some inflammation busting spices on the side. Not only that, it's got an earthy flavor to appeal to this earth sign.
Libra: Cortado
Libra likes things to be balanced, making a cortado—made up of equal parts espresso and milk—a perfect balanced beverage for a does of caffeination. This little drink packs a punch to fuel all the friendly favors Libras are undertaking this time of year, without taking up too much of their day.
Scorpio: Ristretto
Scorpios are as stubborn as they are resourceful and they're also brave enough to ask their local barista to make a ristretto shot. This version of an espresso is made with less water and is less bitter than a classic espresso. It's all about quality, rather than quantity of espresso.
Sagittarius: Flat white
For the upbeat Sagittarius, a flat white is the perfect everyday order. Smooth but strong, a flat white is characterized in large part by it's smaller size, so there's slightly less milk to coffee than in other beverages—making a good one an absolute pleasure to drink.
Capricorn: Latte
Serious and independent, Capricorn is going to reach for a no-nonsense beverage. A simple latte is just that: to the point, and it can be sized up and down to fit whatever sort of busy day a Capricorn has ahead. Whether it's made with real milk or a fun new dairy-free alternative (pea protein milk, anyone?) it's a tried-and-true favorite for a reason.
Aquarius: A true macchiato
Aquarians are imaginative and original, and they certainly know the difference between the faux-macchiatos certain chains have been peddling for years now. A true macchiato is an espresso with a dollop of hot milky foam, not a caramel sweetened upsidedown latte: and an Aquarius definitely won't settle for the imposter.
Pisces: Mocha
Affectionate and empathetic, a Pisces is likely to truly enjoy a mocha—the comfort it gives and the extra coffee complimentary flavor of chocolate fit in with their emotional, independent souls: there's a bit of nostalgia there too. That rich flavor might also appeal to their creative side: it makes things just a little more exciting than a plain latte, right?
If you're more of an at-home coffee preparer, we get it—and we've even looked into the best ways to boost the flavor and benefits of your morning cup.
