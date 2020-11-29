Is there anything better than a good espresso? A signature coffee shop order and a favorite local spot are my recipe for a perfect morning—we decided to dive into the perfect espresso-based order for anyone—based on on your zodiac sign. Our signs can say a lot about our personality, so it makes sense that they'd influence a seemingly insignificant choice like selecting our morning brew. After all, coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverage globally (and has been for centuries), and espresso is the base for a whole bunch of coffee beverages.

Espresso is different from the classic drip coffee you probably brew at home (whether it's a cold brew or a french press prep) because it's produced using an extra factor: pressure. When you're brewing a standard drip coffee, the extraction process is largely based on the heat of the water, but in an espresso eight bars of pressure are forced through the tightly packed, finely ground beans producing a final product that has more punch—both in flavor and caffeine—per milliliter than a cup of drip coffee.

At mindbodygreen, we're firm believers in the inclusion of coffee as part of a healthy routine—if your body tolerates it well. Studies have linked regular coffee drinking may lower future risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease, while another found the women who drink at least two cups of coffee each day may have lower body fat. So whether you're someone who gets overwhelmed by the options in a cafe, who's looking for something new to try, or you're just curious if your tried and true order makes this list: here's the perfect espresso order for every zodiac sign.