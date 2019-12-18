While we all love to add a little holiday cheer to our morning coffee this time of year, if you are following a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate), you might think delicious mix-ins are off the menu for you.

Loaded with sugary syrups, your typical coffee shop holiday favorites are anything but keto-friendly. And the mixes you buy at the store aren't exactly low-carb either.

Not to worry, though, as the author of the plant-based keto book Ketotarian, I have the perfect keto twist on one of my seasonal favorites, a peppermint mocha.

With just a few simple low-sugar, high-fat substitutions, you can still sip merrily.