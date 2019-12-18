mindbodygreen

This Keto Peppermint Mocha Recipe Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.
Latte in Dappled Light

Image by Jarek Ceborski / Stocksy

December 18, 2019

While we all love to add a little holiday cheer to our morning coffee this time of year, if you are following a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate), you might think delicious mix-ins are off the menu for you.

Loaded with sugary syrups, your typical coffee shop holiday favorites are anything but keto-friendly. And the mixes you buy at the store aren't exactly low-carb either.

Not to worry, though, as the author of the plant-based keto book Ketotarian, I have the perfect keto twist on one of my seasonal favorites, a peppermint mocha.

With just a few simple low-sugar, high-fat substitutions, you can still sip merrily.

Keto-Friendly Peppermint Mocha

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup coconut or almond milk
  • ½ cup hot coffee
  • ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
  • ½ teaspoon cacao powder
  • ½ teaspoon, or more, stevia or monk fruit to taste
  • 1 tablespoon MCT oil

Method:

  1. In a saucepan over medium heat, mix together coffee, dairy-free milk of choice, peppermint, cacao, MCT oil, and sweetener of choice. 
  2. Stir until heated through and fully combined.
  3. Pour into a mug and enjoy.
  4. Optional: If you have a milk frother, froth to make more creamy and top with coconut whip for additional healthy fats if you desire.
