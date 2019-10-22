It's Latte Season! Here Are 3 Caffeine-Free Ones You Can Make In Your Blender
It's officially the season of all things warm: cozy sweaters, comforting soups, and, of course, delicious lattes. While the turmeric milk latte took the wellness world by storm a few years back, and matcha lattes have become something of a staple, latte creativity doesn't need to end there—and you certainly don't need any fancy coffee machines to make a successful foamy latte.
The science behind the perfect foamy latte.
The secret is in the process of emulsification. If you drizzle fat into a water-based liquid (like the milk base of a latte) as it blends on high speed, the mixture emulsifies, becoming thick and creamy, no fancy foamer required. I like to use cacao butter, which is the fat from the cacao bean, because it has a neutral, almost vanilla-like flavor. It's readily available and affordable online (I like this brand), but if you'd rather, you can use coconut or avocado oil as an easy substitute.
Lattes are a wonderful opportunity to play around with flavors and colors and reap a ton of health benefits. If you'd like to make a caffeinated version of any of them, swap half of the milk for strongly brewed coffee. Here are a few of my favorite combos:
Red Velvet Latte
The pretty pink color of this latte comes from beets (yes, your latte can include vegetables!). To make it, just combine in medium pot: 2 cups of unsweetened milk of choice, 1 cup of shredded beet, 1 tablespoon of raw cacao powder, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Warm on medium-low until the beets are softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, before drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter while blending on high. Pour into a mug and top with a drizzle of vanilla kefir to mimic the cream cheese frosting, if desired. Serves 1.
Pumpkin Pie Latte
You can have your pie and eat it too with this latte, which tastes like a slice in a glass. To make it, just combine in medium pot: 2 cups of unsweetened milk of choice, 3 tablespoons of canned pumpkin purée, ¾ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Bring just to a simmer over medium-low. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, before drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter while blending on high. Pour into a mug and top with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice and some organic whipped cream, if desired. Serves 1.
Chai Latte
Chai lattes are the perfect seasonal staple, with tons of good-for-your-body spices to warm you from the inside out. To make it, just bring 2¼ cups of milk of choice and 3 organic chai tea bags (use rooibos chai to make it caffeine-free; Yogi Tea has a great option) just to simmer over medium-low heat. Reduce heat to low and cover; simmer for 10 minutes. Remove tea bags, squeezing them out before discarding. Add in 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, and transfer to a blender; blend on high while drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter until frothy. Top with a pinch of black pepper and ground ginger. Serves 1.
