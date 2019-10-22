The secret is in the process of emulsification. If you drizzle fat into a water-based liquid (like the milk base of a latte) as it blends on high speed, the mixture emulsifies, becoming thick and creamy, no fancy foamer required. I like to use cacao butter, which is the fat from the cacao bean, because it has a neutral, almost vanilla-like flavor. It's readily available and affordable online (I like this brand), but if you'd rather, you can use coconut or avocado oil as an easy substitute.

Lattes are a wonderful opportunity to play around with flavors and colors and reap a ton of health benefits. If you'd like to make a caffeinated version of any of them, swap half of the milk for strongly brewed coffee. Here are a few of my favorite combos: