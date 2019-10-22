mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

It's Latte Season! Here Are 3 Caffeine-Free Ones You Can Make In Your Blender

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by Jarek Ceborski / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 22, 2019

It's officially the season of all things warm: cozy sweaters, comforting soups, and, of course, delicious lattes. While the turmeric milk latte took the wellness world by storm a few years back, and matcha lattes have become something of a staple, latte creativity doesn't need to end there—and you certainly don't need any fancy coffee machines to make a successful foamy latte.

The science behind the perfect foamy latte.

The secret is in the process of emulsification. If you drizzle fat into a water-based liquid (like the milk base of a latte) as it blends on high speed, the mixture emulsifies, becoming thick and creamy, no fancy foamer required. I like to use cacao butter, which is the fat from the cacao bean, because it has a neutral, almost vanilla-like flavor. It's readily available and affordable online (I like this brand), but if you'd rather, you can use coconut or avocado oil as an easy substitute.

Lattes are a wonderful opportunity to play around with flavors and colors and reap a ton of health benefits. If you'd like to make a caffeinated version of any of them, swap half of the milk for strongly brewed coffee. Here are a few of my favorite combos:

Article continues below

Red Velvet Latte

The pretty pink color of this latte comes from beets (yes, your latte can include vegetables!). To make it, just combine in medium pot: 2 cups of unsweetened milk of choice, 1 cup of shredded beet, 1 tablespoon of raw cacao powder, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Warm on medium-low until the beets are softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, before drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter while blending on high. Pour into a mug and top with a drizzle of vanilla kefir to mimic the cream cheese frosting, if desired. Serves 1.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

You can have your pie and eat it too with this latte, which tastes like a slice in a glass. To make it, just combine in medium pot: 2 cups of unsweetened milk of choice, 3 tablespoons of canned pumpkin purée, ¾ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Bring just to a simmer over medium-low. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, before drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter while blending on high. Pour into a mug and top with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice and some organic whipped cream, if desired. Serves 1.

Article continues below

Chai Latte

Chai lattes are the perfect seasonal staple, with tons of good-for-your-body spices to warm you from the inside out. To make it, just bring 2¼ cups of milk of choice and 3 organic chai tea bags (use rooibos chai to make it caffeine-free; Yogi Tea has a great option) just to simmer over medium-low heat. Reduce heat to low and cover; simmer for 10 minutes. Remove tea bags, squeezing them out before discarding. Add in 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, and transfer to a blender; blend on high while drizzling in 1 tablespoon of melted cacao butter until frothy. Top with a pinch of black pepper and ground ginger. Serves 1.

⁣⁣

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-homemade-healthy-lattes-in-blender

Your article and new folder have been saved!