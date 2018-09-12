And how is it different from regular green tea? Matcha is made from the tea plant Camellia sinensis, which produces tencha tea. The big difference between matcha and other green tea is that matcha is grown in the shade, which increases the amount of cell-food chlorophyll in it, which gives it its bright-green color. Regular green tea comes from this same plant, but the leaves are usually consumed via tea bags. Matcha is made by grinding up the pure green tea leaves into a powder, creating a much more concentrated version. A study found that matcha has three times the amount of EGCG than regular green tea. EGCG is a catechin (a class of antioxidants) which has anti-tumor and cancer-preventing properties. Matcha may also provide relaxation and increased focus. It contains high levels of L-theanine, which promotes a sense of overall well-being and calm. When this is mixed with the caffeine content, it produces a relaxed type of alertness.

I never thought I'd be a matcha drinker over a coffee drinker, but recently it became evident to me that though I adored coffee, the feeling was not mutual. After experimenting and deciding to switch from coffee to matcha for a few weeks, I realized that coffee was the culprit that exacerbated my hormonal acne, aggravated my body's acidity levels and gave me acid reflux, and triggered my anxiety levels. Matcha still gives me that kick I need in the morning, but it offers a different and more steady level of energy; there are no highs and lows or crashes. I'm hooked.