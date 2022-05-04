It's Time To Settle The Coffee vs. Matcha Debate: Which Is Actually Healthier?

“Matcha is more alkaline than coffee with almost the same caffeine content,” Ella Davar, R.D., CDN tells mbg. The lower acidity means matcha may also be a better choice for anyone with a sensitive stomach. “Matcha has practically no downside, other than being expensive (the high quality kind), and requiring time and energy to make.”

This variation of green tea is also rich in L-theanine which provides a number of overarching benefits to your health. Research suggests that this amino acid can have an “anti-stress” effect on the body, and combined with the caffeine from matcha, you may experience a natural boost of energy and alertness.

Not to mention matcha is loaded with nearly three times as much of the antioxidant EGCG than other green teas, supplying the body with a slew of healthy properties. One review analyzing the benefits and chemical makeup of matcha found that its antioxidant content can help neutralize free radical damage and even aid in natural detoxification.

As for caffeine content, matcha boasts 70 milligrams, offering a significant boost of energy in the morning if you're often groggy or didn’t quite get enough sleep.