Matcha tea plants are shaded from excessive sunlight using bamboo mats during the growth period. This traditional growing method produces plants that are higher in theanine, antioxidants, chlorophyll, and caffeine1 than other green teas.

Unlike other tea processes where the leaves are steeped and discarded, matcha involves finely grinding shade-grown green tea leaves into a bright green powder. Traditionally, matcha is whisked with a small amount of hot water and served in a bowl to be enjoyed in its pure form.

Matcha's distinct flavor also sets it apart from other teas. While some would describe the taste as grassy and bitter, high-quality matcha prepared correctly will be high in umami and have a slight sweetness.

“In Japan, we say, 'enjoy the taste of green tea, but enjoy the aroma of other tea, such as black tea,'" says registered dietitian Asako Miyashita, MS, RDN, CDN. Miyashita notes that brewing matcha slowly at a low temperature is the secret to a delicious cup.