mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Tea vs. Coffee: Is One Beverage More Healthy Than The Other?

Tea vs. Coffee: Is One Beverage More Healthy Than The Other?

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The Benefits of Echinacea Tea

Image by VICTOR TORRES / Stocksy

December 6, 2020 — 12:04 PM

Sure, there are people out there who start their mornings with a glass of orange juice, milk, or purely water. The majority of people, though, prefer to brew themselves either a mug of tea or coffee. While both caffeinated beverages are well-beloved by their respective drinkers, does one have more standout benefits?

How do tea and coffee compare? 

Caffeine levels 

The caffeine content of various teas and coffees will differ based on brewing time, preparation method, and size of the drink. To get a general idea, though, here is a rundown of popular beverages, from highest caffeine content to lowest. 

These caffeine levels are based on one cup (8 oz.) of each beverage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database

  • Cold brew: 96 mg caffeine 
  • Regular brew coffee: 96 mg caffeine 
  • Latte: 86.4 mg caffeine 
  • Iced Coffee: 74.4 mg caffeine
  • Black Tea: 48 mg caffeine 
  • Green Tea: 28.8 mg caffeine 
  • Decaf Coffee: 0 to 15 mg caffeine 
  • Herbal Tea: 0 mg caffeine 

Summary: When compared side-by-side, it’s apparent that most coffee beverages are higher in caffeine than tea—even in the case of certain decaf brews.

Advertisement

Health Benefits

Coffee is a good source of antioxidant polyphenols, caffeine, and trigonelline, all of which support cognitive functioning and may lower the risk of memory loss, according to Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist and mbg functional nutrition coach. 

Along with antioxidants, like the anti-inflammatory compound chlorogenic acid, Singh says coffee also has beneficial impacts on brain health, fatty liver, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. In fact, research shows women who drink two to three cups of coffee each day have less body fat than infrequent coffee drinkers.

Tea also has many health benefits, from soothing nausea, to managing headaches, and easing digestive discomfort. Similar to coffee, tea is also high in anti-inflammatory properties, like antioxidants. Some studies have also linked the catechins in green tea to cardiovascular health.

Summary: Coffee and tea both contain health benefits, like anti-inflammatory antioxidants. They also support the brain, the heart, and metabolism. Tea may have more soothing properties than coffee.

Downsides

While caffeine in moderation is healthy and has been shown to increase alertness and boost athletic performance, drinking too much can lead to unwanted side effects. A safe daily intake for adults is 400 mg (or about four cups), and going overboard on caffeine can lead to jitters, anxiety, high blood pressure, dehydration, insomnia, and headaches, to name a few. Plus, trying to wean off of it can lead to caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

Both coffee and tea can count toward your daily intake of water. However, you should still balance them with adequate water intake, otherwise they can lead to dehydration, integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., previously told mbg.

Bottom Line

Coffee and tea are both high in antioxidants, hydrating, and may contribute to metabolic health. Because of the higher caffeine content in coffee, pregnant people or anyone attempting to lower their caffeine intake would be better off sticking with tea—particularly of the herbal variety. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Try This RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Powerhouse Ingredient

Abby Moore
Try This RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Powerhouse Ingredient
Recipes

The Perfect Creamy Black Bean Soup For Winter Nights, From An RD

Eliza Sullivan
The Perfect Creamy Black Bean Soup For Winter Nights, From An RD
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern

Abby Moore
Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern
Personal Growth

8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)

Sarah Regan
8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)
Personal Growth

The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze

Eliza Sullivan
The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

How To Prevent Nightmares—Because They Only Get More Common With Age

Sarah Regan
How To Prevent Nightmares—Because They Only Get More Common With Age
Spirituality

Here's Your Horoscope For This Week: December 7–14

The AstroTwins
Here's Your Horoscope For This Week: December 7–14
Beauty

The 13 Best Dark Spot Correctors Ever (And We've Tried A Lot)

Alexandra Engler
The 13 Best Dark Spot Correctors Ever (And We've Tried A Lot)
Friendships

Social Anxiety Is On The Rise: A Psychologist Explains How To Combat It

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
Social Anxiety Is On The Rise: A Psychologist Explains How To Combat It
Beauty

This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels

Jamie Schneider
This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels
Functional Food

This Little Fruit May Have A Big Impact On Blood Sugar Balance, Study Suggests

Eliza Sullivan
This Little Fruit May Have A Big Impact On Blood Sugar Balance, Study Suggests
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tea-vs-coffee

Your article and new folder have been saved!