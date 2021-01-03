If you could only drink one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be? William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., leading functional medicine expert, says that his top choice would undoubtedly be tea. That’s because all teas have antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties, along with their own individual benefits, depending on what’s in the tea.

But tea also contains compounds called tannins—and there’s a lot of confusion about what that means for you and your health. You may have heard that tannins in tea are good for you, or you may have been told that it’s a better idea to stay away from them. So, what’s the deal?

The short answer is: the tannins in teas have tons of health benefits, but there are some drawbacks, too.