Oolong tea is a type of traditional Chinese tea that’s made from partially oxidized tea leaves.

Oxidation is a process that involves exposing tea leaves to air, which causes them to turn brown and contributes to the tea’s flavor and aroma.

Like green and black tea, oolong tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Oolong tea is made by plucking the leaves of the tea plant and leaving them to wither in the sun. The leaves are then crushed and allowed to oxidize before the tea is completely dried.

Oolong is partially oxidized, so it falls in between black tea, which is fully oxidized, and green tea, which undergoes minimal oxidation. Oolong tea has a taste somewhere between1 green and black tea and can range in color from green to brown.