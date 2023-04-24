According to Kelly Jones, M.S., R.D., CSSD, a performance dietitian, coffee can act as an appetite suppressant for some people. In fact, studies show that drinking coffee up to four hours before a meal can decrease energy intake2 , potentially leading to weight loss.

Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., CLT., an integrative dietitian, tells mindbodygreen that coffee also stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, a branch of the autonomic nervous system that has been shown to reduce hunger3 and increase satiety.

This explains why many people may find that drinking a cup or two of coffee in the morning with breakfast can keep them going until lunch.