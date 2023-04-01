"Coffee contains something called chlorogenic acid1 that lights up your metabolism as well as your health defenses," says Li. In terms of those specific health defenses, the compound has been shown to protect the circulatory system and reduce inflammation2 .

But back to metabolic health: Research has shown that coffee and green coffee bean extract (which contains a high concentration of chlorogenic acid) have been associated with decreased weight and a healthy insulin response3 . Another study showed that women who drink two to three cups of coffee each day have less body fat4 than infrequent coffee drinkers.

And another study published in the European Journal of Nutrition5 specifically looked at coffee's effect on metabolic syndrome: In the study, researchers found that participants who drank more than three cups of coffee per day had lower BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, and triglycerides, as well as higher HDL cholesterol than study volunteers who drank less than 1 cup per day.

All this science jargon aside, it’s safe to say that, yes, coffee can benefit your metabolism. It’s no wonder Li considers it one of his key metabolism-boosting staples.