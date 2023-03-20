Li only recently fell in love with ACV: “About 10 years ago, I had friends that were telling me, ‘I'm actually taking apple cider vinegar every day for weight loss.’ And I [say], ‘Are you kidding me? That's all bunk.’ I eat my words now—or maybe I drink my words,” he says.

It turns out, there’s a bunch of data to show that apple cider vinegar does work to promote a healthy weight. See, the acetic acid in vinegar stimulates your fat cells and can prevent them from getting bigger, says Li. In fact, researchers have found that people who took two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar per day for 12 weeks had a decrease in waist circumference and body fat percentage.7

“I thought for sure it wasn't going to work, but my gosh, it actually does work,” says Li. His only caveat is to make sure to mix the vinegar into a beverage, so you don’t dissolve your tooth enamel.