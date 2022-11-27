The 12 Best Fiber Supplements For Gut Health & Regularity*
With a whopping 95% of the U.S. population1 failing to get adequate fiber in their diet each day, the average American faces a serious fiber gap. Loading up your plate with fiber-rich foods (like fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and seeds) at every meal is critical—and most will still struggle to meet their daily fiber needs.
“Most Americans do need to consume more fiber every day,” says food science and nutrition professor at the University of Minnesota, Joanne Slavin, Ph.D., R.D. “Since the recommended intake for fiber is 28 grams per day and most folks only consume around 16 grams, there may be a need for supplements.”
Adding a high-quality fiber supplement with an efficacious dose of plant fiber to your daily routine can help you achieve your daily fiber goals to promote gut health, digestion, immune function, blood sugar balance, healthy bowel movements, and more.*
What is fiber?
Found exclusively in plants, fiber is a unique complex carbohydrate that doesn't break down in the digestive tract. Instead, it passes through the body undigested, making it an excellent “internal sweeper” for waste.*
There are two types of fiber: Soluble fiber dissolves into a gel during digestion that helps collect and remove unwanted toxins, cholesterol, and extra hormones, while insoluble adds to and forms the bulk of stool (i.e., it supports the motility and evacuation of poop).
While they can be found in capsule, tablet, and gummy form, most of the fiber supplements you’ll find online and in stores are sold in a powder format.
How we picked these supplements
Our selections deliver dietary fiber in efficacious forms and strengths (no sprinkling allowed). From legumes and mushrooms to fruits, oats, and more, you’ll find meaningful daily doses of plant fibers here.
This lineup features innovative products with a wonderfully diverse array of soluble and insoluble fibers with clinically researched benefits—from prebiotic nourishment for the gut microbiome to regularity, immune support, and loads more.*
We include reputable brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure potency (and thus, efficacy) and purity (limiting heavy metals, yeast, mold, etc.). These are clean products with few or no additives; and you’ll find USDA-certified organic options, too.
We take pride in highlighting green initiatives and certifications, as well as sustainable product features that honor the environment through recyclable, eco-friendly packaging options.
mbg's picks for best fiber supplements
Best daily fiber supplement: mindbodygreen mindbodygreen organic fiber potency+
Pros
- Plant-powered soluble & insoluble fibers
- Prebiotic, probiotic & postbiotic promoting ingredients
- Family friendly (formulated for kids 4+)
Cons
- Not recommended for individuals with serious legume sensitivities (features guar bean fiber)
With a unique blend of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers (via organic guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit) and 5 billion CFUs of resilient, spore-forming probiotic strain (Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264), this vegan powder delivers targeted ingredients to help diversify your gut microbiome, support short-chain fatty acid production (can aid intestinal barrier function), bolster gut immunity, and support healthy bowel movements. Plus, its high-potency dose of dietary fiber (six grams) helps bridge the fiber gap that faces 95% of the U.S. population (even kids!). Healthy poop and regularity, for all!*
Best insoluble fiber: Metagenics MetaFiber®
Pros
- 6 grams of insoluble fiber to supports GI regularity*
Cons
- Plastic container
Designed to support healthy intestinal transit time and regularity, this fiber blend delivers six grams of dietary fiber from oat hull and apple, making it perfect for individuals sensitive to psyllium, wheat, corn, or citrus. Packed with insoluble fiber (and soluble fiber, too!), this powder is a great addition to your morning coffee, tea, or smoothie to aid healthy bowel movements and overall gut health.*
Best for microbiome: Ora Organics Trust Your Gut
Pros
- 7 probiotic strains
- Family friendly
- No added sugars
Cons
- Natural flavor
Featuring seven Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains (20 billion CFUs) and an organic prebiotic fiber blend of Jerusalem artichoke inulin and tapioca oligosaccharide, this fiber powder supports diversity and abundance of beneficial bacteria in the gut for immune health, mood balance, and healthy digestion. Choose from two delicious flavor profiles (apple raspberry and lavender lemonade) and mix a scoop into your chosen beverage for a sweet treat for you and your GI tract.*
Best for weight management: Reset360 Daily Fiber
Pros
- Promotes satiety*
- Omega fatty acid blend (from flaxseed)
This high-potency fiber formula delivers eight grams of dietary fiber to balance healthy blood sugar levels, curb sugar cravings, and help you feel full and satisfied for longer. Featuring insoluble and soluble fiber (from resistant maltodextrin, guar bean, and larch tree), omega fatty acids from flaxseed, and green tea leaf extract for added metabolic support, this powder complements a healthy diet, good sleep, and physical activity to help you reach and sustain a healthy body composition.*
Best for cholesterol: Layer Origin BranPure® Oat Bran Fiber
Pros
- Cardiovascular support*
- Oat beta-glucan
Cons
- Good (not excellent) source of dietary fiber (3 grams)
- May contain wheat
- Plastic container
Speaking of metabolic health… This oat bran supplement delivers activated oat fiber with 28% soluble oat beta-glucan to help support healthy cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular function. In addition to “bad” cholesterol, soluble fiber binds to and removes other unwanted compounds—such as environmental toxins, extra hormones, and other waste. Consume one scoop per day for holistic cardiometabolic and digestive health support.*
Best soluble fiber: Microingredients Organic Triple Fiber
Pros
- Inulin, acacia, psyllium fiber trio
- Promotes healthy detoxification*
Cons
- Doesn’t dissolve well in cold water
Delivering organic chicory root inulin, acacia, and psyllium husk, this triple threat of prebiotic soluble fibers is your vegan solution to promoting healthy digestion, detoxification, gut microbiota balance, bowel movements, and more. Simply add a scoop to any beverage or food each day to give your GI tract the support it needs to maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria.*
Best for keto: Garden of Life Organic Raw Fiber Powder
Pros
- 15 raw superfoods
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Paleo friendly
- Certified B Corp
Cons
- Contains tree nut allergen (coconut)
It’s challenging for most Americans to get enough dietary fiber each day, but this gut-critical carbohydrate can be especially tough to come by when you’re following a keto diet. This keto-friendly supplement delivers an excellent source of fiber (nine grams per serving) from an array of 15 raw, organic superfood seeds (flax, chia, sunflower, pumpkin, sesame) ancient grains (amaranth, quinoa, millet, buckwheat), legumes (garbanzo bean, lentil, adzuki bean), and nuts (coconut flour)—in a recyclable container, we might add.*
Best low FODMAP : Supergut The Gut Balancing Fiber Mix
Pros
- Keto friendly
- Resistant starch fiber blend
Cons
- Doesn’t dissolve well in cold water
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
For those sensitive to FODMAP carbohydrates, this keto-friendly (and Monash University Low FODMAP certified) fiber blend of green banana powder resistant starch, soluble vegetable fiber (from corn), beta-glucan (from oats, and resistant potato starch is a great way to get an eight-gram serving of dietary fiber daily (without any added sugars). Mix the unflavored powder into your coffee, tea, oatmeal, or soup at home or on the go—the choice is yours, thanks to its individually packaged servings!*
Best for women: Clear Dietary Fiber + Prebiotics
Pros
- Supports glowing skin*
- Plant-powered formula
- No added sugars
Cons
- Manufactured in a facility that processes food allergens
Ladies, adding more dietary fiber to your diet can help promote regularity, ease bloat, aid vitamin and mineral absorption, regulate blood sugar levels, balance your gut microbiome, and support healthy, clear skin. So, what are you waiting for? This high-fiber blend delivers a daily, five-gram dose of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic fibers from psyllium husk, flaxseeds, organic apples, peas, and chia seeds to promote gut, mood, and metabolic health.*
Best for men: Designs for Health PaleoFiber
Pros
- 12-in-1 fiber blend
- Paleo friendly
Cons
- Good (not excellent) source of fiber (3 grams)
Our paleolithic ancestors consumed over 100 grams of dietary fiber on a daily basis! On average, Americans only consume around 16 grams per day. (Yikes.) Whether you follow the paleo diet or simply want a comprehensive fiber blend sans grains (e.g., wheat, oat, rice bran) and legumes (e.g., peas, beans, soy), this unflavored powder delivers: With an array of twelve types of soluble and insoluble fibers (i.e., acacia gum, cellulose, guar gum, cranberry seed powder, carrot fiber, inulin, orange fiber, apple pectin, glucomannan, psyllium husk, flax, and prune), this fiber supplement promotes healthy weight maintenance, glucose and lipid metabolism, gastrointestinal support, and more.*
Best for seniors: Nature MD NutriProtein
Pros
- Supports muscle, metabolism & weight maintenance*
- Organic herbal prebiotics
Cons
- Not recommended for individuals with serious legume sensitivities
- Contains tree nut allergen (coconut)
- Plastic container
This plant-based protein powder delivers an efficacious seven-gram dose of dietary fiber (from inulin, acacia, chia seeds, and guar gum), plus additional ingredients adults need later in life to support whole body-health and longevity—such as protein (from peas and sustainably grown chickpeas) for musculoskeletal function and strength and moringa powder for metabolic health and energy. (And did we mention the chocolate vanilla flavor profile? Yum!)*
Best gummy for kids: Nature Made Kids First Fiber
Pros
- Supports digestive health*
- Family friendly (formulated for kids 4+)
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
- Plastic bottle
While powder is an effective and popular delivery format for fiber supplements, it can be challenging to sneak into foods and drinks without your picky eaters noticing its distinctive flavor. Alternatively, these daily gummies come in three delicious flavors (strawberry, lemon, and orange) that will have your kiddos begging for more fiber without even realizing it. Take that, national fiber gap!*
How to choose a fiber supplement.
Shopping for a fiber supplement can be overwhelming, to say the least. First and foremost, you should look for efficacious doses of dietary fiber from science-backed ingredients clinically shown to deliver your desired health benefits (like those on this vetted list).
Adding more fiber to your diet can help balance your mood, enhance your gut health, support a healthy body composition, bolster your immune system, aid in digestion, and promote healthy bowel movements and regularity.* Look for a tailored formula that includes an effective dose of fiber and supports the area of health you’re looking to improve.
Lastly, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to your routine.
Benefits of fiber.
As you can see from our product list of best fiber supplements, dietary fiber supports myriad areas of health.
It’s most famous for its gut health and poop benefits—i.e., supporting a diverse and abundant gut microbiome, increasing bowel transit time, promoting regularity, aiding in stool formation and gut motility, and bolstering gut immunity and intestinal barrier function.* However, fiber also promotes a healthy immune response, delivers mood balance by supporting the gut-brain axis, supports metabolic health factors (e.g., blood sugar balance, healthy cholesterol levels, appetite regulation), and aids natural detox pathways.*
FAQ
What is the best form of fiber to take?
While fiber supplements come in capsule, tablet, and gummy form, most can be found in a powder format (to accommodate efficacious doses of fiber). Look for a supplement that features insoluble, soluble, and prebiotic fibers from a variety of plant fibers to holistically support the gut microbiome, regularity, gut motility, detoxification and myriad of other health benefits.*
Is it okay to take a fiber supplement every day?
Most Americans are not getting enough dietary fiber. Fiber supplements are a safe and effective way to increase your intake and ensure you’re addressing your daily fiber needs.
What's the best time of day to take fiber?
You can take a fiber supplement any time that works best for you and your meal schedule. “You should consume fiber at every meal,” Slavin says. “Most folks take fiber supplements in the morning, but [time of day] isn’t well studied.”
Whether you’re eating a high-fiber meal or taking a fiber supplement, be sure to drink at least 8 ounces of water for every 25 grams of fiber you consume to further support your digestion and bowel movements.
The takeaway.
Fiber makes healthy digestion, regularity, and bowel movements possible—and most Americans aren’t getting nearly enough.* In addition to a well-balanced diet filled with fiber-rich plant foods, a daily fiber supplement can help you further address your daily needs and fully bridge the fiber gap.*