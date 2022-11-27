With a whopping 95% of the U.S. population1 failing to get adequate fiber in their diet each day, the average American faces a serious fiber gap. Loading up your plate with fiber-rich foods (like fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and seeds) at every meal is critical—and most will still struggle to meet their daily fiber needs.

“Most Americans do need to consume more fiber every day,” says food science and nutrition professor at the University of Minnesota, Joanne Slavin, Ph.D., R.D. “Since the recommended intake for fiber is 28 grams per day and most folks only consume around 16 grams, there may be a need for supplements.”

Adding a high-quality fiber supplement with an efficacious dose of plant fiber to your daily routine can help you achieve your daily fiber goals to promote gut health, digestion, immune function, blood sugar balance, healthy bowel movements, and more.*