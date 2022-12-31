3 Insanely Simple Ways To Get More Fiber In Your Diet Every Day
Did you know that a whopping 95% of Americans1 aren't getting enough fiber in their daily diet?! Yes, you read that correctly—only 5% of Americans are consuming the recommended daily fiber amount to adequately support optimal gut health, bowel movements, detoxification, and whole-body well-being!
Truthfully, fiber isn't at the top of most people's nutritional priority list—but considering its vast range of critical health benefits, we're making the argument that it absolutely should be.
Advertisement
Listen, we get it. It's tough enough to make sure you're getting adequate sleep, movement, protein, water, vitamin D...(the list goes on and on). That's why we've put together this short-and-sweet list of things you can start doing to ensure you're getting adequate fiber in your diet every single day.
Take a fiber supplement.
Including a fiber supplement in your daily well-being routine can help you meet the recommended intake of daily fiber.
mindbodygreen's own fiber supplement, organic fiber potency+, was created to help bridge the fiber gap in our nation.
It includes soluble and insoluble fiber from an array of organic plant ingredients (guar bean, kiwifruit, and a trio of mushrooms) to holistically support your gut health, bowel movements, and overall well-being.* Bonus: Adding a fiber powder to your routine couldn’t be easier—simply scoop into a beverage, smoothie, or soup—and sip away!
Advertisement
Switch to whole grains.
Swapping refined, processed grains (think: white bread, white flour, white rice) for whole, high-fiber grains like quinoa, buckwheat, oats, whole wheat pasta, barley, and brown and wild rice is a simple but impactful way to add more fiber to your diet.
Load up your plate with plant foods.
Fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds are all rich with fiber. In other words? The more plants you’re able to add to each meal, the better!
Make it a challenge to make each meal as diverse and abundant with plant foods as possible to ensure you’re giving your body the fiber it needs and supporting your gut microbiome with a diverse and nutrient-abundant diet. (Let's be honest, plant foods are just plain fun and delicious as well! They add color, flavor, and nutrients to every dish. Win win!)
Advertisement
The takeaway.
I think "eating more fiber” should be everyone’s New Year's resolution! Follow these tips to ensure you’re getting enough fiber to promote healthy bowel movements, gut function, healthy blood sugar balance, and so much more.
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.