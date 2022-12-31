Did you know that a whopping 95% of Americans1 aren't getting enough fiber in their daily diet?! Yes, you read that correctly—only 5% of Americans are consuming the recommended daily fiber amount to adequately support optimal gut health, bowel movements, detoxification, and whole-body well-being!

Truthfully, fiber isn't at the top of most people's nutritional priority list—but considering its vast range of critical health benefits, we're making the argument that it absolutely should be.