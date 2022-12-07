With a five-minute prep time and 30-minute cook time, you can quickly make this delicious plant-based soup with staples in your pantry (think: vegetable broth base, tomato sauce, black beans).

Vegetables sautéed in spices (chili powder, turmeric, cumin) bring warmth and comforting flavors, while the addition of black beans and mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ make it a satisfying, fiber-rich meal that can keep you full for longer.*

Top with fresh cilantro, a lemon wedge, and grated cheese and serve with tortilla chips for the perfect winter lunch or dinner!