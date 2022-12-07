Stay Warm This Winter With A Hearty, Fiber-Rich Black Bean Soup
Hearty and flavorful, this black bean soup is the perfect recipe to keep on hand for chilly winter days—and it's incredibly easy!
With a five-minute prep time and 30-minute cook time, you can quickly make this delicious plant-based soup with staples in your pantry (think: vegetable broth base, tomato sauce, black beans).
Vegetables sautéed in spices (chili powder, turmeric, cumin) bring warmth and comforting flavors, while the addition of black beans and mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ make it a satisfying, fiber-rich meal that can keep you full for longer.*
Top with fresh cilantro, a lemon wedge, and grated cheese and serve with tortilla chips for the perfect winter lunch or dinner!
Fiber-Rich Black Bean Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 can of black beans (15 oz)
- 2 cups of vegetable broth
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup bell peppers, chopped
- 1/2 cup carrots, chopped
- 1/3 cup celery, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 scoops of mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+
- Fresh cilantro, lemon wedge, and grated cheese for garnish
Method
- Heat up olive oil in a pot. Add turmeric, cumin, chili powder, ground pepper, minced garlic, and chopped onion. Sauté for about 2 minutes on medium-to-low heat.
- Toss in celery, bell peppers, and carrots. Stir well to combine.
- Add tomato sauce, vegetable broth, and beans into the pot. Stir well.
- Bring the soup to a boil, then let the soup simmer on low heat with a lid covering half of the pot for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add organic fiber potency+ and stir well. If the carrots need to soften a bit, let the soup simmer for a few more minutes.
- Pour soup into serving bowls. Garnish with a lemon wedge, cilantro, and grated cheese and serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy warm!
Black Bean Soup recipe originally shared on my blog, Dose of Nutrition.
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in their food choices. Huma also enjoys sharing accessible nutritious living tips and diverse, plant-forward recipes across her social media platforms. For some of Huma’s influencer insights, check out her blog at doseofnutrition.com.