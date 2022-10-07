 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
This Turmeric Supplement Is Best For Whole-Body Health, Says An Ayurvedic Medicine Specialist

This Turmeric Supplement Is Best For Whole-Body Health, Says An Ayurvedic Medicine Specialist

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The Form Of Turmeric This MD Is Calling "Advanced & Optimized"

Image by Svetlana Monyakova / iStock

October 7, 2022 — 11:32 AM

By now, you're probably aware of the benefits of turmeric: It's antioxidant-rich, helps promote a healthy inflammatory response, and even supports joint health.* It's no wonder people turn to turmeric supplements to reap the maximum health benefits of this root. But the thing is, not all turmeric supplements are created equal.

Physician and Ayurveda expert Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., explains why—and shares the reasons that she trusts mbg's turmeric potency+ for maximum purity and potency.

The supplement this M.D. turns to for "highly potent" turmeric.

As Kumar-Singh writes for mbg, "The ancient turmeric root is a spice of paramount importance in Ayurveda. Thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties and potential for whole-body healing benefits, turmeric is for many people an important daily herbal supplement."*

But unfortunately, turmeric is poorly absorbed by the body, and subsequently, a lot of it gets wasted. So when Kumar-Singh discovered mbg's turmeric potency+, she was pleased to find that this isn't an issue with this particular formula. "Thanks to advanced formulation and technology, the highly potent turmeric featured in mbg's turmeric potency+ has been optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy,"* she writes in her review of turmeric potency+.

turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Promotes a healthy inflammatory response for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
turmeric potency+

That advanced formulation and technology she speaks of is Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric root extract, which uses polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology. The cutting-edge innovation of PNS technology allows the full spectrum of bioactives in turmeric root (i.e., curcuminoid polyphenols, protein, fiber, and essential oils) to be absorbed much easier and affect your curcuminoid status in the body better.* (Read up on exactly how it works here.)

In fact, research has shown Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric has five times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric extract, six times higher bioavailability than the volatile oil turmeric form, and 10 times higher bioavailability than turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids.*† 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Turmeric comes with a host of healthy perks but only when you're absorbing it properly. If you want to get all the benefits of this amazing spice but aren't sure which supplement is best, go for one that's research-backed to be highly bioavailable like turmeric potency+. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
turmeric potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Promotes a healthy inflammatory response for whole-body health*

turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Promotes a healthy inflammatory response for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
turmeric potency+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often
Recipes

Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients

Hannah Frye
Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients
Integrative Health

5 Things Sleep Specialists Do Before Bed That You Probably Don't

Hannah Frye
5 Things Sleep Specialists Do Before Bed That You Probably Don't
Recovery

These Tension-Relieving Acupressure Mats Are Worth The TikTok Hype

Jennifer Wirth
These Tension-Relieving Acupressure Mats Are Worth The TikTok Hype
Integrative Health

Tired Eyes? 4 Clues You're Overworking Your Eye Muscles + Easy Ways To Recover

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Tired Eyes? 4 Clues You're Overworking Your Eye Muscles + Easy Ways To Recover
Integrative Health

The 10 Best CBD Oils + How To Choose The Right One For You

Julia Guerra
The 10 Best CBD Oils + How To Choose The Right One For You
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Common Habits That Can Cause Bumps Under The Arms + How To Deal

Hannah Frye
The Common Habits That Can Cause Bumps Under The Arms + How To Deal
Spirituality

Need A Little Motivation? Add This To Your Spiritual Toolbox

Sarah Regan
Need A Little Motivation? Add This To Your Spiritual Toolbox
Integrative Health

The 9 Best Supplements For Joint Health & Comfort (All Science-Backed)

Emma Loewe
The 9 Best Supplements For Joint Health & Comfort (All Science-Backed)
Personal Growth

Not All Narcissists Are Arrogant: 8 Signs Of A Vulnerable Narcissist

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
Not All Narcissists Are Arrogant: 8 Signs Of A Vulnerable Narcissist
Integrative Health

Heads Up: This Popular Plant-Based Milk May Spike Your Blood Sugar

Hannah Frye
Heads Up: This Popular Plant-Based Milk May Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

Just In Time For Fall: Here's How To Remedy Flaky, Dry Lips Right Now

Hannah Frye
Just In Time For Fall: Here's How To Remedy Flaky, Dry Lips Right Now
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-ayurvedic-medicine-specialist-says-this-turmeric-is-best
turmeric potency+

Promotes a healthy inflammatory response for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
turmeric potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!