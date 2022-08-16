 Skip to content

5 Experts On Why turmeric potency+ Is Their Bioavailable Supplement Of Choice

5 Experts On Why turmeric potency+ Is Their Bioavailable Supplement Of Choice

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Overhead of Immune Boosting Foods Like Oranges, Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric

Image by Micky Weswedel / Stocksy

August 16, 2022

Incorporating more turmeric into your wellbeing routine can offer you a host of benefits, promoting joint health, brain health, and so much more.* The caveat? It's not always readily absorbed by the body, and many of the turmeric supplements on the market today aren't using the most bioavailable form of the spice.

So, when mbg created turmeric potency+, we went with Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric root extract. This extract uses polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) technology, which makes getting the full spectrum of bioactives in turmeric root (i.e., curcuminoid polyphenols, protein, fiber, and essential oils) a whole lot easier.

Research has shown that Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric has five times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric extract, six times higher bioavailability than the volatile oil turmeric form, and 10 times higher bioavailability than turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids.*† 

Here's why five health experts are choosing turmeric potency+ as their most bioavailable turmeric supplement.

1. Highly potent turmeric optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy.

"The ancient turmeric root is a spice of paramount importance in Ayurveda. Thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties and potential for whole-body healing benefits, turmeric is for many people an important daily herbal supplement. But, there's a caveat: Turmeric is notorious for being poorly absorbed in the body (and thus, wasted). Thanks to advanced formulation and technology, the highly potent turmeric featured in mbg's turmeric potency+ has been optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy."*

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., physician & Ayurvedic medicine expert

2. I entrust my muscles, joints, and whole-body resilience with mbg’s turmeric.

"Musculoskeletal health is something I prioritize daily, and herbal powerhouse turmeric root is one of my top tools. Muscle and joint health is pivotal for optimizing performance and longevity. With clinical trials demonstrating 10X higher bioavailability, targeted support for a healthy inflammatory response, and improvements in muscle strength and exercise recovery—I entrust my muscles, joints, and whole-body resilience with mindbodygreen's turmeric supplement."*

Kien Vuu, M.D., The Performance and Longevity Doc & bestselling author

3. Turmeric supports balanced immunity and a calmer body and mind.

"Inflammatory processes in the body are an under-appreciated and significant contributor to mental health issues. As it turns out, turmeric is one of the best ways to recalibrate a dysregulated immune system, supporting balanced immunity and a calmer body and mind. I think mindbodygreen did a great job with this turmeric potency+ formula: Along with the full-spectrum turmeric and ginger root extracts, you also receive piperine from black pepper to further enhance the bioavailability of the botanicals."*

Ellen Vora, M.D., psychiatrist, acupuncturist & bestselling author

4. This advanced design utilizes the plant's full-spectrum matrix of bioactives.

"Embracing cutting-edge polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology, mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+ features Acumin™ turmeric root and Ginactiv® ginger root extracts. These ingredients possess superior bioavailability, stability, and bioefficacy—as demonstrated in published clinical studies. This advanced PNS supplement design utilizes the plant's full-spectrum matrix of bioactives to protect and chauffeur the complete array of curcuminoid and gingerol phytonutrients into the body. This is 21st century plant science at its finest."*

Manish Grover, Ph.D., CEO of Aurea Biolabs

5. Turmeric root extract clinically shown to raise blood curcuminoid levels.

"For myself and my clients, turmeric is one of my favorite herbs for whole-body health, supporting the brain, gut, muscles, joints, skin, heart, and so much more! For me, this mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+ product excels over other turmeric supplements on the market based on how it is thoughtfully and rigorously formulated for optimal absorption, with full-spectrum turmeric root extract clinically shown to raise blood curcuminoid levels, meaning that you will actually see and feel the benefits of this potent herb."*

Brooke Scheller, M.S., DCN, CNS, doctor of clinical nutrition

The takeaway.

Whether you want to support your skin, gut, joints, or a little bit of everything, turmeric can help you do so. * When a supplement is led by this hero spice, it's essential to find it in the most absorbable form possible. With turmeric potency+, you're sure to get a potent and highly bioavailable form of this amazing plant, so you can enjoy all its benefits. Learn more about the supplement here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
