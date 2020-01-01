Physician and Ayurveda Expert

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D. is an Ayurveda Wellness Expert on a mission to show how Ayurveda is a health catalyst to achieve optimal wellness in modern life.

After receiving her Bachelor's in Art History from the University of Chicago, she went on to receive her medical degree from Rush University Medical College. While working as an ER physician, she experienced first-hand the limitations of Western medicine. To learn more, Kumar-Singh began a 10-year wellness journey during which she studied energy healing and yoga therapy and became a practitioner of the 5,000-year-old ancient healing tradition known as Ayurveda.



Today, Kumar-Singh bridges the gap between Western and Eastern medicine, helping patients, students, and holistic practitioners discover the healing wisdom within. Dr. Kumar-Singh is also a sought-after speaker and the host of The Healing Catalyst podcast. She currently serves as the co-lead facilitator of the Faculty Scholars Program in Integrative Healthcare at the OSHER Center for Integrative Medicine at Northwestern Medicine.

She is also a certified plant-based professional and a certified yoga therapist (C-IAYT). Kumar-Singh currently resides in Chicago with her husband and two children. Her first book, The Health Catalyst, was published in August 2020.