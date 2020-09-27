Consuming kitchari two times a day is recommended during a cleanse.

Ayurveda suggests eating your largest meal around noon, when the sun is highest in the sky and your digestive fire (agni) is strongest. If you get up early in the morning, your breakfast can be your other meal, or if you stay up at night, you could eat your other meal for dinner.

The serving size is up to you, but ayurveda suggests eating until your stomach feels two-thirds of the way full, and you feel satiated but not bloated. Eat until you get the feeling, "I could still eat, but I don't need to."

The most important thing is to listen to your body, observe how you feel, and act accordingly. While on this cleanse, it's better to eat only when you are truly hungry, not when you are frustrated or stressed, as this is also a way of healing your relationship with food.