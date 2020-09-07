In Sanskrit, Vata translates to 'wind,' which makes sense when you consider that this is the dosha associated with flow and movement in the body and mind. It controls the circulation of blood, flow of breath, movement of limbs and muscles, and the expression of speech. It’s also a motivating force behind the other two doshas: Without the movement inherent to Vata, both Pitta and Kapha become essentially inert.

The natural qualities of this dosha are cold, dry, light, rough, and mobile. “Vata manifests in the physical realm as subtlety—fine or sharp features, small eyes, thin bones and skin,” explains Milla Stanton, an Ayurvedic health educator. “Features may have an irregularity or asymmetry. Vata individuals may have protruding bone structure and have a difficult time gaining weight.”

Those who are Vata dominant also tend to think quickly on their feet and be creative, dynamic, and flexible. They tend to speak quickly and can easily veer off-topic. Though they often have bubbly personalities, Vatas are prone to anxiety and worry.