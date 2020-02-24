Why Grounding Can Be Difficult Sometimes + What To Do About It

Something similar happens when you are experiencing intense emotions. Being present with those emotions can be challenging, and grounding can bring up the pieces that you haven't looked at yet.

How you can work with it:

The problem with emotional discomfort and grounding is that it can become a vicious circle. When you're not feeling well, it's hard to ground; when you're not grounded, you're more emotionally vulnerable.

The trick here is to reverse that pattern. Know that when you're grounded, you automatically feel more peaceful. Grounding brings a natural feeling of balance—so see if you can do it anyway. Take a few minutes to just breathe with whatever emotion is present. Allow it to be there. Allow the emotions to be just an energy running through your body. It will be like a wave: Once you focus on it, it will seem to grow and get more intense. When you continue to allow the feeling, it will reach its highest point and then it will diminish and disappear.

When the wave of emotion has run its course, ground yourself again. Feel the peace and your new sense of balance.