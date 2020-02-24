Why Grounding Can Be Difficult Sometimes + What To Do About It

The trick here is to reverse that pattern. Know that when you're grounded, you automatically feel more peaceful. Grounding brings a natural feeling of balance—so see if you can do it anyway. Take a few minutes to just breathe with whatever emotion is present. Allow it to be there. Allow the emotions to be just an energy running through your body. It will be like a wave: Once you focus on it, it will seem to grow and get more intense. When you continue to allow the feeling, it will reach its highest point and then it will diminish and disappear.