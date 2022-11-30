Ayurvedic Diet 101: Principles, Food Rules & How To Eat For Your Dosha

The term Ayurveda translates to "the science of life." That is exactly what Ayurveda is: the science of preserving and nourishing the human body, as enumerated in India about 5,000 years ago. It is also the only way I know how to live. I was raised in a joint family of 14 members with the principles of Ayurveda, as taught by my grandfather, an Ayurvedic healer in Mumbai, India.

I carry this generational wisdom and his legacy to the West to share this incredible science in a comprehensible yet undiluted manner. My formal Ayurvedic education has been in Sanskrit, which allows me to minimize what's usually lost in translation.