The Pitta dosha translates to “that which digests things.” Pitta’s role is transformation: In addition to moving along the digestive system, it also corresponds to metabolism and hormones.

It's associated with fire and heat, and those who are Pitta-dominant are often sharp-witted, competitive, and highly focused. They are intelligent and outspoken, making them good leaders, speakers, and teachers. They tend to be linear, straightforward thinkers who are goal-oriented. Physically, they have angular features, bright eyes, and moderate body weight. Those who have too much Pitta may be prone to issues like acne, skin rashes, heartburn, and indigestion.