Unlike the one-size-fits-all approach to health in the West, ayurveda is more focused on the individual. In this ancient health system, there are three distinct doshas: vata (air), pitta (fire), and kapha (earth).

We are all a unique combination of the three doshas, but they show up in different amounts for each of us. Some of us are naturally more airy, while others have more fire, and others carry a more grounded, earthy energy.

To get a sense of your primary dosha, take my dosha quiz, and scroll down for more information about how to interpret your result. And for a comprehensive guide on the best foods, movements, and lifestyle shifts to support your dosha, check out my brand-new mbg class, A Modern Approach to Ayurveda.