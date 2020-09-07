In Sanskrit, Kapha translates to 'that which binds things' and the dosha provides lots of structure and stability in the body. It supports our endurance and keeps our joints lubricated, for example. Represented by the earth and water elements, this dosha's energy is solid, heavy, and dense.

“Kapha manifests in the physical realm as thick or dense body tissues or bones, soft skin, big, dreamy eyes, and a general softness or roundness to features,” explains Milla Stanton, an Ayurvedic health educator. Kaphas tend to gain weight easily and may struggle to lose it.

Emotionally, those who are Kapha-dominant are loyal, patient, thoughtful, nurturing, and calm. When in balance, Kaphas are drawn to routines. Though they tend to be slow to pick up new habits, they are great at sticking with them for the long haul. Too much Kapha can lead to stubbornness and avoidance.