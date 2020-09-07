The Kapha Dosha: How To Eat, Exercise, & De-Stress To Keep It In Check
The ancient healing science of Ayurveda says that true health happens when we find balance. Keeping the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—in check is an essential part of creating such harmony in the body. We all tend to have more of one or two doshas in our body and need to offset the characteristics of those doshas to get back to middle ground. Here's everything you need to know about the qualities of the nurturing Kapha dosha, and how to keep it in balance using food, movement, and lifestyle shifts.
Kapha qualities and characteristics.
In Sanskrit, Kapha translates to 'that which binds things' and the dosha provides lots of structure and stability in the body. It supports our endurance and keeps our joints lubricated, for example. Represented by the earth and water elements, this dosha's energy is solid, heavy, and dense.
“Kapha manifests in the physical realm as thick or dense body tissues or bones, soft skin, big, dreamy eyes, and a general softness or roundness to features,” explains Milla Stanton, an Ayurvedic health educator. Kaphas tend to gain weight easily and may struggle to lose it.
Emotionally, those who are Kapha-dominant are loyal, patient, thoughtful, nurturing, and calm. When in balance, Kaphas are drawn to routines. Though they tend to be slow to pick up new habits, they are great at sticking with them for the long haul. Too much Kapha can lead to stubbornness and avoidance.
Signs of a Kapha imbalance.
Too much Kapha in the body can cause heaviness and stagnation and lead to physical symptoms like nausea, slow digestion, lethargy, congestion, and swelling. Weight gain is another indication of unbalanced Kapha, along with excessive oiliness in the skin, enlarged pores, blackheads, and cystic acne. Emotionally, a Kapha imbalance could look like a general resistance to change or the tendency to hold onto situations and scenarios for too long.
How to balance Kapha.
Balancing the cold, heavy, dense quantities of Kapha calls for stimulation—and lots of it. New sights, sounds, flavors, and experiences can shake up the tedium of rigid routines.
Those who have a Kapha imbalance should also reach for energizing essential oils like cinnamon and eucalyptus and surround themselves with warm, bright colors like red, yellow, orange and green. A dry brushing routine can help promote movement and circulation in the body too.
Eating and drinking for Kapha.
“Kaphas tend to eat heavy comfort foods,” says Marie Harger, an Ayurvedic health practitioner. “[But] they need the opposite—foods that are light and stimulating.”
Eating for your dosha can go a long way in keeping you feeling great, but keep in mind that this kind of intentional eating is more a practice and less a list of hard-and-fast rules.
What to eat:
- Small amounts of ghee and low-fat dairy
- Dried fruits
- Cruciferous vegetables
- Grains with warming qualities like rye and barley
- Beans
- Hot spices like peppers, clove, cinnamon, ginger and mustard seed
- Honey (in moderation)
What to avoid:
- Vegetables like raw tomato, pumpkins and zucchini
- Oats, rice, and wheat
- Soybeans
- Limit nuts and seeds
- Minimize fats and oils
- Most sweeteners
The rule of thumb for Kapha nutrition is to keep it light but lively. Kaphas should consider eating less in the mornings and evenings and making lunch the biggest meal of the day, skipping snacks when they can, and giving themselves plenty of time to digest before bed.
Best exercises for Kapha.
“Exercise is a must for Kapha,” says Harger. “Movement is needed to help with stagnation in their physical body, as well as mentally and emotionally.” Intense and challenging workouts, like power yoga, weight lifting, running, and spinning—anything that builds endurance—will keep the system flushed and healthy.
Make time for mindful stretching, too: “Stretching is good for Kaphas because their joints and ligaments tend to be less elastic and more rigid than other doshic types,” says Stanton.
The bottom line on finding balance.
The very qualities that make Kapha the most nurturing and protective of the three doshas can become an issue when they veer into heavy and stagnant territory. Seeking out stimulation and movement can help keep Kapha-dominant types in check.