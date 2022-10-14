The Best Time Of Day To Eat, Sleep & Exercise According To Ayurveda

If you've ever been on a guided animal safari, you may have heard a ranger tell you about the types of animals you're most likely to spot at different times of the day. Most mammals on the planet do not have evolved brains like us humans, yet they have certainly preserved their circadian intelligence.

Ayurvedic science is based on this principle from the ancient Indian text, the Yajur Veda:

"Yatha Brahmande, Tatha Pinde; Yatha Pinde, Tathe Brahmande"

"As is the universe, such is the human body; as is the human body, such is the universe"

This means that the universe outside of us mimics patterns within us and vice versa. By simple examination of the cycles of the sun, we can understand what's happening inside our bodies, and thus, we can determine what activity is best suited for a particular time of the day. In this sense, Ayurveda was talking about the importance of circadian rhythms way before the term "circadian" was coined.

According to Ayurveda, the day is broken into six unique phases suited to specific activities. Here's your guide to each of the time windows and how to optimize them: