Abhyanga is a full-body ayurvedic massage that uses warm oil to promote overall health and well-being. It involves rubbing the body down from head to toe with an herb-infused oil specifically chosen to help balance the doshas, or energies, in your body. There are three doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha—and each one has its own qualities and characteristics. Everybody has a unique amount of each one in their body, and the idea is that balancing them out can help you achieve more vibrant health.

"Though abhyanga is often performed by an ayurveda massage practitioner, it's an easy and extremely self-loving practice to adopt in your own home," says Carly Banks, an ayurveda lifestyle counselor at The Habit Ayurveda.